Hatters boss apologises to Town fans for 'disappointing day' against Cardiff

Luton go down to defeat at Kenilworth Road

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield apologised to the Town fans for a ‘disappointing day’ after they witnessed their first defeat of the season at Kenilworth Road on Saturday, going down 1-0 to Cardiff City.

The Hatters players had chances galore to ensure the home crowd went home happy, Nahki Wells rolling one opportunity wide in the first half, before putting another over the top, while George Saville was denied by a superb save from visiting keeper Nathan Trott. Lasse Nordas and Christ Makosso also went close, as after the break, Luton continued to press, Mark McGuinness’s downward header wonderfully saved by Trott, Makosso diverting wide from close range too.

Hatters paid the price when the Bluebirds, who weren’t without their opportunities either, scored the only goal of the game with 68 minutes gone, Chris Willock dispossessing Liam Walsh just outside his area, and then hammering beyond Josh Keeley for the winner. Following the full time whistle there were jeers for the Luton and Bloomfield as they headed down the tunnel from some sections of the home crowd, after what was a second defeat in three league matches which sees Town sitting 11th in the table, four points off new leaders Cardiff after five games.

Milli Alli looks to get an attack going against Cardiff - pic: Liam Smith

Asked what he thought about the response, Bloomfield said: “I saw the reaction, obviously. I want to pay my respects to the supporters and go round and clap and I thank them for their support. I saw it, but thank you to our supporters for supporting their football club and turning up in their numbers and I’m sorry it’s a disappointing day and a frustrating day for them.”

Once Willock had broken the deadlock, Town almost hit back instantly when Nordas’s shot was saved by the on-loan FC Copenhagen stopper, as they also managed to create further chances, substitute Jerry Yates dragging wide of the target and Nordas again failing to test Trott in injury time. Although frustrated by the defeat, Bloomfield did praise his players for the way in which they continued trying to find a leveller, adding: “They absolutely kept going the boys, I can’t and I won’t criticise their effort and endeavour to keep going.

"They absolutely kept believing and kept creating opportunities, so I feel really frustrated for the boys because they gave everything and you can see that in their performance. They’re very disappointed, very frustrated that it hasn't gone their way, very disappointed they weren’t able to take one of our opportunities. They care, they absolutely care and they absolutely work as hard as they possibly can this group, so there's nothing for me to criticise them in terms of their effort and endeavour. They give it everything every day and as long as they keep doing that they'll be fine.”