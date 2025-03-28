Hatters boss applauds Brown's brave display of vulnerability as he targets a close-knit Luton squad

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Striker opens up in front of his Town team-mates

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield believes that by his players having the confidence and bravery to showcase a vulnerability to their team-mates then it can help forge a truly close-knit bond between them during his tenure at Kenilworth Road.

That was the case for striker Jacob Brown recently, who speaking on the Performing Under Pressure podcast, discussed how he took part in a presentation in which players were invited by Bloomfield to chat about their life both on and off the pitch in front of each other. When doing so, the Scottish international revealed he had talked about a number of off-field issues that had been affecting him personally, almost breaking down when sharing the news.

It led to Brown, who is now unfortunately out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury, admitting he felt a huge weight off his shoulders afterwards, noticing a dramatic improvement to his performances as well. Asked about the forward being so open and honest, Bloomfield said: “I think it’s a sign of strength, vulnerability is a sign of strength, to be honest with yourself and to be honest with your group.

"I want to know about them intimately, so it’s important that we’re open with each other as if we want to be open and honest on the football pitch then it’s really important that we’re able to do that off the pitch. Me and Browny had a real good chat before he did his presentation and he explained what he was going to speak about and he had the strength of character to do it in front of the players. It’s one thing doing it as a manager, but to do it in front of your peers as a player is really tough. He’s an incredible man, really honest with himself and with the group and I think it’s really important.

"We want to have a close-knit group that fights together, that celebrates together, that parties together, that can talk together and I think you can see the fruits of that labour, I really do. The group is knitting nicely together, we’re definitely improving and I think we can all see that. It’s important we have our eyes on what’s important, keep going after those things and make sure we’re heading in the right direction, so for Browny to speak so openly I’m proud of him, really, really proud of him.”

Afterwards, Brown admitted that he had only had the courage to do so after witnessing Bloomfield do the same thing just after he had taken over from previous manager Rob Edwards. Asked why he had also opened up to his new charges, the ex-Wycombe chief continued: “It’s the first thing I presented when I went to Colchester, back at Wycombe and here.

"I think it’s really important that the players understand who I am, what I stand for and what makes me tick. If I expect the players to be open and I’m not willing to do so myself then I’m just a hypocrite. We can all stand on the side and shout and holler and be that guy, but I want to be a leader that is open, is honest with the players. That will sometimes be me being honest about myself, me being honest about them and their performance, good or bad, tactics.

"I’ll always be honest with my mistakes and what I’m here to try and do, so it’s really important I set the right example as if not, I don’t believe in do as I say not as I do. It’s really important I set the best example I possibly can and lead in the right way. I’ll always do that in the way I believe is right. That’s what I’ve done so far in my managerial career and that will continue to be the case.”

Questioned as to just how he came across the idea of such an exercise for his players to undertake, Bloomfield stated: “The actual presentation is something I picked up on a course. I went to Colchester and it was something I felt instinctively was right. I’ve tweaked it since I’ve seen it done slightly differently on a course, but when I did it myself that was just instinct to try and get that into the group.

"I wanted to get to know those boys as quickly as possible and especially when a team’s not been winning as frequently as maybe they want to, the team element and the culture, the camaraderie, is really, really important, even more important when you’re not winning. When you’re winning it’s easy to be happy with each other, but when you’re going after those results and it’s not been coming as freely as you want to, those other bits become even more crucial. So when I went to Colchester and when I came here, I felt it was the right way to start.

"These are young men who play football, not young footballers who are men outside of it and we have to look after the man first, we have to look after the player first. I believe if you do so then you get a better player, I know that’s fact, I’ve seen it time over time in my playing career. When I felt happy and wanted and felt warm with the environment and great with the enjoyment, then you play better. I need to reiterate that doesn’t mean it’s just a nice and comfortable environment, it’s not that.

"It’s discipline and structure is crucial in my life and it’s crucial in our lives and how we set up a winning environment, but that also comes with an honesty. Honesty with yourself and a vulnerability with yourself to know when you’re right and know when you’re wrong, and be willing to be open with your group and I think that’s critical. These guys they go shoulder to shoulder on a Saturday afternoon and they spend a lot of time together, so that honesty within the group is, in my opinion, crucial.”

Defender Reece Burke has spoken about how the chemistry and the bond between the squad has improved since Bloomfield has been appointed, as the new manager pointed to the fact Brown felt so comfortable to open up in the manner he did, during what had only been a brief spell in charge of the club, demonstrated that is the case too.

He said: “Absolutely, I think it’s not just one answer for everything, it’s lots of different habits that help the environment and the culture and the chemistry. The presentations are one thing, the discussions around team meetings and feedback is another thing. Me having one on one meetings and trying to get to get to know the boys and them knowing that for instance, the Browny example, he can come in and be honest with me after I think two weeks of me being in the building able to feel comfortable with that, fantastic, brilliant.

"Because without trying to go too deep there’s a lot of mental health issues involved in the world these days and young men are the most vulnerable to that, so we have to make sure we look after them as people as well as players and I feel that responsibility. We spoke before, I lost my cousin in his mid-30s and it was tough and since then I think it’s really important to understand that these guys are in high pressure situations. We have to make them ready to compete and ready to go out on a Saturday afternoon and that’s going to be different for different players, different characters as well.

"Not everyone’s Browny, not everyone’s me, not everyone’s Eli (Elijah Adebayo), or Carlton (Morris) or Walshy (Liam Walsh) or Clicker (Jordan Clark), and the young boys are different with social media and everything else. But I really believe in the group, it’s not about the individual, it’s about making sure the group is strong. If that means people are willing to open up, if it means they’re willing to discuss things, if it means they’re willing to go toe-to-toe with someone because they feel that’s the right way then it’s really crucial that the group’s able to do that, because then I believe you get heightened performance and with heightened performances, you get heightened results.”