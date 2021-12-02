Hatters boss aware of what the Irish markets have to offer after being linked with Derry City midfielder

Patric McEleney in action for Dundalk during their Europa League group clash with Arsenal last year

Hatters boss Nathan Jones is well aware of just what the Irish markets have to offer in terms of potential future recruits ahead of coming up against former Linfield striker Shayne Lavery, now plying his trade for this weekend’s opponents Blackpool.

The 22-year-old started out with Everton, with a spell on loan at Falkirk, and on his departure from Goodison Park at the end of the 2018-19 season, headed to NIFL Premiership side Linfield.

There he scored 47 goals in 77 games, including 30 last term as his side won a league and cup double.

Capped by Northern Ireland, scoring once, Lavery joined Blackpool in the summer, penning a two-year contract at Bloomfield Road and is the Tangerines top scorer with seven goals in 16 outings.

When asked whether the Irish Leagues were something he was keeping his eye on in terms of possible signings, having raided Scotland for Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell in the summer, Jones said: “We look at all markets now with our increased recruitment and possibilities of recruitment.

"We do, but we tend to sign players that we really know and see and we’re very happy with our recruitment.

“We are aware of the Irish markets, I know that very well myself.

“If something is better than what we have and really interesting then we’ll bite on that.

"We have been linked with Patrick McEleney (Derry City) in terms of bringing him in, so we know the Irish market.