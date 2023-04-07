Town boss Rob Edwards has backed his players to thrive when they run out in front of a sold-out New Den at fellow promotion challengers Millwall this afternoon.

With a packed stadium of just under 20,000 expected to greet the Hatters for their 12.30pm kick-off live on Sky, the Lions fans are known for whipping up an intimidating atmosphere for visiting sides,

However, having gone to Bramall Lane and defeated Sheffield United with 28,406 in attendance last month, the biggest league crowd Town had won in front of since beating Manchester City 1-0 to stay in Division One 1983, when 42,843 picked into Maine Road, Edwards is confident his side can produce on the big stage.

Luton celebrate winning at Sheffield United last month

He said: “The lads have risen to a lot of challenges, really tough games, and some of our best performances have been in those big games, we’re looking forward to it.

“It will be an intense game, a big game, important for both teams and we’re expecting a really fiery atmosphere.

"That’s great, these are the games we want to be involved in, at the right end of the table, a full house, I’m sure, and everyone playing for something.

"These big occasions, we’ve enjoyed them lately.

"I think the atmosphere on the weekend (against Watford), felt a little bit like that.

"Because it was a local derby, it felt a little bit different, a bigger game, bigger occasion.

"The players dealt with that really well and I think it will feel similar.”

With both sides having firm promotion ambitions this term, Luton still in with a shout of the top two, the Lions focusing more on securing a play-off berth, they have already been involved in a dramatic game back in February.

That evening at Kenilworth Road, the visitors took a 2-0 lead with just under an hour gone, before Town hit back to secure a point thanks to Elijah Adebayo and then Luke Berry’s late leveller.

Edwards didn’t think the fightback would give them the upper hand today though, as he continued: “I suppose it gives us confidence going into any game that we can go behind and come back, as we know how difficult they are to score against, but I don’t think there’s any psychological advantage.

"It’s good psychologically for us to know that we can come back, but the secret is don’t go behind in the first place, try and get the first goal and that’s the obvious one.

"You can’t always do that, so it was good to be able to show that, that we can come back and show real character, real grit, some good play.

"We’re going to need all those things certainly.

“We got a good look at them close up, both teams are in the groove now, so there’s not going to be loads of changes.

"There might be one or two personnel changes that they’re forced into, but we know what they’re about.

"Really good individuals, well coached, really honest and they’re going to be fired up as well, so another really difficult game.”

The Millwall goalscorers that night, Zian Flemming and Tom Bradshaw, are both into double figures for the season with 13 and 14 apiece.

Edwards knows the pair are the main threats for Gary Rowett’s team, adding: “They certainly are very good players.

"Both have shown this year that they’re a real goal threat, but they work together really well as well.

"Intelligent, hard-working, strong, athletic as well, whoever they’ve come up against, they’ve caused real problems for.