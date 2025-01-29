Hatters boss believes Aasgaard will add 'immediate quality' after Wigan's top scorer joins Luton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Latics leading marksman heads to Kenilworth Road

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield is confident that new signing Thelo Aasgaard will bring some ‘immediate quality’ to the Hatters squad after completing his move to Kenilworth Road from League One side Wigan Athletic yesterday.

The 22-year-old Norway U21 international was the Latics’ top scorer this season, with 12 goals in 31 games, including four in his last four appearances, following on from a campaign in which he netted nine times in 39 matches. Having bagged 30 goals in his 163 outings since turning pro for Wigan, including three in 41 fixtures during a full season in the Championship back in the 2022-23 campaign. Aasgaard has also been recognised internationally too, playing for Norway at U16, U20 and U21 level, scoring scoring twice for the U21s against Austria and San Marino.

Having brought in defender Kal Naismith, then Aasgaard became the second signing of the day for the Hatters, who have been keen to bolster their squad as they bid to escape relegation from the Championship this term. Discussing his latest addition, who joins for an undisclosed fee, Bloomfield insists he can have an immediate impact, as he told the club’s official website: “We’re excited to bring in Thelo to Kenilworth Road, he’s a player who has always stood out in League One but has Championship experience.

Luton have signed Wigan midfielder Thelo Aasgaard for an undisclosed fee - pic: George Wood/Getty Images

“He’s a player who I’ve had my eye on from afar for a while. He’s technically very, very good and can create and score goals. Thelo can play as a 10 but can play as an eight or on the left, so he’s adept at playing in a variety of positions. The board has been incredibly supportive in this process, and I’d like to thank them for making Thelo’s signing a reality. He’s a player who will add immediate quality to the group and also comes with lots of potential, so we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do as a Luton Town player.”