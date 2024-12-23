Hatters boss believes in-form Luton midfielder is getting even better with age

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Clark draws real praise from manager Edwards

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Luton boss Rob Edwards insists that midfielder Jordan Clark is getting better and better with age.

The 31-year-old was once a team-mate of Edwards when the pair were both at Barnsley between 2011 and 2013, the Town manager was winding down a successful career that saw him win 15 caps for Wales, with Clark very much in the infancy of his. Having gone to Shrewsbury Town and Accrington Stanley, Clark arrived at Kenilworth Road on a free transfer in the summer of 2020, signed by previous manager Nathan Jones, who often referred to him as the ‘best free transfer’ in history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quickly becoming a first team regular, the midfielder has remained one under Edwards, featuring 23 times in the top flight last term, having recovered from ankle ligament damage in pre-season, and is one of only a handful or players to avoid injury so far this term, with 18 starts, missing just two games, one of those down to suspension.

Hatters midfielder Jordan Clark on the ball against Derby County - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Discussing Clark’s exploits, the Luton chief said: “Clicks has been excellent this year. He’s getting more and more experienced, I think he’s improving as a footballer. I just think he’s getting better and better all the time, that’s a plus for everyone as well someone who’s actually in good form as there’s not loads of them for us. I remember Jordan as a young lad and a bright, forward player, a winger, a ten, now he’s got more responsibility, more understanding. There’s still room for improvement, we’re working on that as well, and he knows, but a really important player for us.

“He’s technically good, fit and tactically he understands the game as well so that’s a good player there and the more of them you have the better. But I do think he’s getting better with age, I really do, and it's not like he’s slowing down or anything like that, the running and intensity is all there. He’s someone that you want on the ball as much as possible. He’s a leader for us, we’ve got someone who’s in good form there, who’s a really important player for us.”

Having made his name as a winger during the early stages of his career, Clark has moved to a more central berth under Edwards and discussing that transformation, the manager continued: “I do genuinely believe that his game will come a little bit deeper, get him on the ball a bit more, but it’s not just that, his running, his competing, his duels, some of the headers that he’s winning, his overall play is really good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think he’s been forced into it a little bit at times with one or two missing, but he did it at times last year, playing in a two and deeper. He’s done it as a single pivot, with two midfielders ahead of him as well, so he’s capable. We trust him to play any position on the pitch.”

In the absence of Alfie Doughty, Clark has also taken over set-piece duty for the Hatters, his corner setting up Carlton Morris’s leveller against Stoke City recently. He also saw the forward miss two glorious chances against Derby County on Friday night, heading one wide and seeing another brilliantly saved by Rams keeper Jacob Widell Zetterström.

It means that Clark is now top of the ‘big chances created’ list in the Championship, with 10, ahead of West Bromwich Albion’s Tom Fellows and Sam Greenwood from Preston North End who are both on nine each. On his deliveries, Edwards said: “He’s got real quality and it’s nice as a lot of the questions when Alfie was out were about set-pieces and delivery, but it’s good that we’ve retained a real threat when Alfie’s been out.”

Asked about adding another string to his bow, Clark himself added: "We know it’s a big threat of ours and it’s nice to have. A big responsibility for myself, so I’ve just got to keep working as sometimes they’re a bit hit and miss. I know how much of a threat they are for us, especially with the lads attacking the ball, as we’re one of the best teams in the league with set-pieces and creating chances from set-pieces. I’ve just got to make sure I keep working and make sure the delivery is good and on the money all the time, as I know we’ll get chances and score goals from them.”