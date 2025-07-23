Hatters boss Bloomfield keeping fingers crossed over defensive trio

Luton Town boss Matt Bloomfield is keeping his fingers crossed that the trio of defensive injuries suffered in Tuesday night's 2-0 pre-season friendly win at Southend United are not serious.

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teden Mengi, Mads Anderson and Joe Johnson were all withdrawn inside the opening 55 minutes at Roots Hall.

Mengi suffered an ankle injury following a stern challenge in the opening 10 minutes, with an eye injury then seeing Anderson taken off in first-half stoppage time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johnson was then substituted 10 minutes after the restart, having suffered a hamstring issue.

The Hatters shrugged off the setbacks to claim a fifth straight pre-season victory, thanks to goals from Cauley Woodrow and Lasse Nordas.

Talking to @LutonTown after the game, Bloomfield admitted that it is still early days in terms of how serious the injuries are.

"I really feel for Ted, it was a strong tackle and the boy as he has hit him has just got his ankle a bit, so we need to get that scanned and see how he is," said the Hatters boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Mads was just a poke in the eye and he had a little bit of problem with his vision so we just had to make sure he was alright. It wasn't concussion or anything, just a finger in the eye.

"Joe's is a hamstring, and I feel gutted for him because I thought on Saturday against Gillingham he came on and stood up to the challenge really well, and on Tuesday I thought he was very, very good.

"We have seen some real improvement in him in the last couple of games and I am really pleased with the way he is developing.

"It has been nice to see that coming out, but we are going to have to get him scanned and see how he is."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It remains to be seen whether any of the trio will be available for Saturday, when the Hatters host Premier League side and Europa League winners Tottenham Hotspur at Kenilworth Road.

It is a first home pre-season friendly for Luton, and their final warm-up match ahead of next Friday's Sky Bet League One opener against AFC Wimbledon.

And Bloomfield said: "We are really looking forward to it, as we haven't been able to play a game at the Kenny yet.

"To play against Spurs on Saturday is going to be great, and I know there is going to be a real big crowd in and we are looking forward to seeing the boys out there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are some new signings for everyone to get their eyes on, so yeah we are really excited about the game. We can't wait to get back home as we have been on the road a lot in pre-season.

"The boys have done well, but we want to finish it strong on Saturday."