Hatters boss calls for 'realism' if any fans are disappointed by Town's start to the season

Hatters fans get behind their side during the 1-1 draw with Sheffield United

Luton manager Nathan Jones has urged for a sense of ‘realism’ from any supporters who are disappointed by the club’s start to the Championship season.

Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Wigan Athletic at Kenilworth Road, which came when Town threw away a winning position, conceding twice in the final 10 minutes, means they have now gone four matches without a win at home, taking two points from a possible 12.

Two victories on the road has ensured it isn’t a disastrous start to the campaign, but following last term when the Hatters reached the play-offs and a summer of impressive recruitment in the transfer window followed, a position of 18th, just one point above the relegation zone isn’t quite what was expected at this stage, although a triumph at Stoke on Saturday could see the Hatters back into the upper echelons of the division once once,

There were no audible rumours of discontent from home supporters at the final whistle following Saturday’s defeat to Wigan, and there are definitely not any rumblings of dissatisfaction among the Kenilworth Road faithful, but when asked about the rising ambitions amongst fans, and the poor run in Bedfordshire so far, Jones said: “Expectation is different because we have set those standards, we have set those standards so let's not get carried away too much.

“The crowd have got to realise as well, the crowd can play their part and we’ve given the crowd plenty to cheer about since I came in in 2016.

“They haven’t had too much to moan about, so if they want to start moaning and turning now, then there’s something wrong.

“Just remember, I remember drawing 0-0 with Cambridge here and thinking, this is a big job, this is a big task.

“Now we are expected to beat ex-Premier League teams because of the levels that we have attained and the levels we continue to attain, so lets have an element of realism.

“We’re in this together and they’ll come and be disappointed and rightly so, but if that turns into a negative then lets rewind to 2016 where we couldn’t keep the ball more than three passes, we couldn't go and attack anyone, couldn't press anyone with any intensity.