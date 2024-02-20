Hatters boss can't wait for Liverpool clash he relishes taking on one of his favourites in Klopp

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton boss Rob Edwards can’t wait to go up against Liverpool and one of his favourite managers in Jurgen Klopp when they head to Anfield tomorrow evening.

The German, who will leave the Reds at the end of the season after announcing just under a month ago that this will be his last season in charge of the club, has won trophies galore since arriving in England back in 2015, including the Premier League and Champions League. With Town playing at one of the most famous stadiums in English and World football for the first time in the league since 1992, Edwards couldn’t hide his excitement at the prospect of leading his team out on Merseyside.

He said: “I can’t wait. It’s a great game, a brilliant challenge for us, against a huge club, top of the league, amazing stadium. It will be full, full of excitement and expectation as well, on their side. It’s certainly one you look forward to, it’s right up there on the list at the start of the season. He’s (Klopp) one of my favourites I’ve got to say.

Jurgen Klopp and Rob Edwards on the touchline at Kenilworth Road earlier in the season - pic: Liam Smith

"He’s got an amazing presence, personality, charisma, the way he leads his team, the way he wants to play. He wants to attack, he wants an exciting game, clearly they'll want some control as well, but they’re on the front foot, they want to win. They want to defend high and aggressively and everything about what he’s done for god know how many years is very, very impressive. I hope it’s not the last time I go up against him.”

The two managers have already come up against each once this season when playing out a 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road in November. That day Luton were just a few seconds away from claiming one of the biggest wins in their recent history, Tahith Chong putting them ahead with 10 minutes to go, only for Luis Diaz to equalise with a stoppage time header.

Since then, Luton have managed to give themselves a huge chance of survival by picking up a further four victories, while Liverpool need a victory to go four points clear at the summit once more after Manchester City cut the gap by beating Brentford 1-0 this evening. Edwards added: “Tomorrow’s an opportunity for us to get some points, the lads believe it as well, so it’s good.

“It will be a different game (to earlier in the season), Liverpool are an amazing team, home or away. Anfield is really special for them as well, it’s a special place. They’re pretty strong as well, but we’re going about things in a little bit of a different way since that game. That was a really good performance from us, but we can certainly take confidence from it. We’ve been able to look back at certain elements of it, but I think it will be different.