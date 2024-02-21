Hatters boss conceded Luton made Liverpool 'angry' as Reds run riot in the second half
Luton boss Rob Edwards felt his side paid the price for making Liverpool ‘angry’ during their 4-1 defeat at Anfield this evening.
The Hatters were 45 minutes away from a shock first ever victory at one of the most famous grounds in world football after Chiedozie Ogbene had headed them into the lead early in the first half. However, roared on by a deafening home crowd after the break, the title-chasing Reds eventually had far too much, Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, Luis Díaz and Harvey Elliott all finding the net as Town were quite simply blown away.
Speaking afterwards, Edwards said: “We just made them angry I think didn’t we? I thought overall it was a really good first half performance, second half I thought we just saw Anfield, we saw Liverpool’s full throttle football. Their counter pressing was incredible, suffocated us, the fans were amazing and it was probably difficult for the players to really concentrate and play like we had done in the first half.
“In the end I think it will be great learning for us, to see what the best looks like. I know they had some players missing today, but I thought their performance in the second half was almost like they had the best team out there anyway, with the intensity they played at, the speed that they played at. We played a little bit into their hands with the mistakes that we made second half, but we’ll learn from it, dust ourselves down and hopefully get better from it. Lots to like, I thought we were very, very good, they were better.”