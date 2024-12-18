Hatters boss concedes Luton 'need to be busy' during January transfer window

Town have just over a month in which to bolster squad

​Luton manager Rob Edwards has conceded that Town’s extremely disappointing form in the Championship this season means that the January transfer window now needs to be a ‘busy’ one.

The Hatters chief saw his side lose for the 11th game out of just 21 on Saturday when going down to a 2-0 defeat at Blackburn Rovers. Luton will have soon just over a month in which to freshen up their squad, with club’s able to buy and sell players from Wednesday, January 1 until Monday, February 3 at 11pm, as they seek to bring in some much-needed reinforcements to ensure they are not dragged into a relegation fight that is looking increasingly likely with every loss racked up.

Although AIK midfielder Lamine Fanne will come into the squad, having headed to the Brache permanently after completing the first half of the Swedish Allsvenskan season, that won’t be enough for Edwards, who still has a number of players out injured, including Teden Mengis, the centre half suffering a serious knee injury recently. Speaking at Ewood Park, he said: ​“It’s (January window) not the easiest one, but it does need to be busy.”

Despite sticking with the same XI who had beaten Stoke City in midweek when heading to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, Edwards opted for a few positional changes, wingbacks Tahith Chong and Victor Moses swapping flanks, while Tom Holmes and Daiki Hashioka exchanged places in the back three too.

On his thinking behind altering the team that defeated the Potters 2-1, the boss added: “I explained after the game the other day, the way they built, it was almost like Stoke but the opposite. We felt it would suit Hashi more in the full back positions rather than Tom Holmes, Chongy dealing with almost the one v one in that wide area on the left hand side, and Browny (Jacob Brown) and Victor dealing with that double width on the right hand side. We felt it would fit that, flipping those two sides over, so that was the rationale behind that, but that didn’t make a difference as to why we conceded.”