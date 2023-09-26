Hatters boss confirms changes will be made for Carabao Cup trip to Exeter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Town boss Rob Edwards has confirmed he will definitely make changes for tonight’s Carabao Cup third round tie with League One Exeter, while still sending out a team he feels should be good enough to reach the next stage.

During the previous round 3-2 win over Gillingham, Town made a number of alterations, including giving minutes to goalkeeper Tim Krul and midfielder Luke Berry.

With Luton having drawn 1-1 against Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday and then facing another massive fixture when heading to Everton this weekend, it could well be that Edwards opts for wholesale changes, possibly handing a debut to recent signing Teden Mengi from Manchester United as well.

He said: “Yes, we will make changes, but I look at the depth in the squad and what we’ve got now and I’m really confident with the team that we field will be a team that can win the game.

"That was the message in the dressing room, really valuing the cup, we want to progress and we want to win the game, but there will be changes yes.”