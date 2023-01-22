Hatters boss Rob Edwards

Luton boss Rob Edwards has confirmed he may well look to sign a goalkeeper in the transfer window after allowing Matt Macey to join League ONe Portsmouth on loan until the end of the season.

With the 28-year-old, who made his debut in the 2-0 win over Exeter City yesterday, moving on, it means Town are left with Nottingham Forest loanee Ethan Horvath and Harry Isted as the only two senior keepers available.

As James Shea is still recovering from a serious injury, youngster Jameson Horlick was called up from the Development squad to give cover at Wigan yesterday, but with Luton suffering last season, prior to Edwards taking over, having to bring in Alex Palmer and Matt Ingram as emergency loans, the manager admitted it’s an area he might look at, saying: “Potentially, it’s something that we’re looking at.

“We’ve obviously got Sheasy who’s coming back from long term injury as well, but it’s something we can have a look at.”

On just how Shea’s rehabilitation is going, the 31-year-old suffering a horrific cruciate injury at Cardiff in April 2022, Edwards continued: “He’s progressing really well but I don’t want to put any pressure on him at all.

“He’s out there on the grass on a daily basis now as well, so he’s getting better, but I don't want to put any pressure on him at all, it would be silly for me to give him any kind of target.”

Meanwhile, on the decision to let Macey leave, the ex-Arsenal stopper playing just one Carabao Cup game since arriving from Scottish Premier League side Hibernian in the summer, and dropping behind Isted in the pecking order recently, Edwards added: “I think it’s important for players that they express real interest and they’re really keen to go and play.