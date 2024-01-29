Hatters boss confirms Luton are interested in signing Japanese international Hashioka
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hatters boss Rob Edwards has confirmed there is an interest in signing Japanese international Daichi Hashioka after mounting speculation that he is set to complete a move to Kenilworth Road this week.
The 24-year-old is currently with Belgian Jupiler Pro League side Sint-Truiden, having moved to the club from J1 League side Urawa Red Diamonds in 2021, making almost 100 appearances, 19 of them coming this term, with two goals and two assists. Hashioka, who has played nine times for his country, including at the 2020 Olympics held in Tokyo, had been linked with both Leeds United and the Hatters over the weekend.
Advertisement
Advertisement
With Town in the Premier League, it became more apparent that Kenilworth Road was his intended destination, with reports that he had flown to England for a medical coming out this morning, Spanish journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeting: “Daichi Hashioka, in London today to undergo medical tests at Luton Town after €2m deal agreed with Sint-Truiden. Understand Japanese fullback will sign contract valid until June 2027, three and half deal.”
Asked about the potential signing of Hashioka in his pre-match Brighton & Hove Albion press conference, Edwards said: “He’s a player that we like, at the moment I don’t want to (say anything), as nothing’s agreed or done yet. I want to respect that whole process, so there’s nothing to say more on it at the moment, but he’s a player that we like and there is an interest there. I’ll talk about that if we’re able to do it.”