Hatters boss confirms Luton are interested in signing Japanese international Hashioka

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hatters boss Rob Edwards has confirmed there is an interest in signing Japanese international Daichi Hashioka after mounting speculation that he is set to complete a move to Kenilworth Road this week.

The 24-year-old is currently with Belgian Jupiler Pro League side Sint-Truiden, having moved to the club from J1 League side Urawa Red Diamonds in 2021, making almost 100 appearances, 19 of them coming this term, with two goals and two assists. Hashioka, who has played nine times for his country, including at the 2020 Olympics held in Tokyo, had been linked with both Leeds United and the Hatters over the weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Town in the Premier League, it became more apparent that Kenilworth Road was his intended destination, with reports that he had flown to England for a medical coming out this morning, Spanish journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeting: “Daichi Hashioka, in London today to undergo medical tests at Luton Town after €2m deal agreed with Sint-Truiden. Understand Japanese fullback will sign contract valid until June 2027, three and half deal.”