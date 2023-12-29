Hatters boss confirms Luton midfielder will be out for a 'significant' period of time
Hatters midfielder Marvelous Nakamba faces a lengthy period on the sidelines after undergoing a knee operation recently.
The 29-year-old had missed the 1-0 victory over Newcastle United last weekend due to suspension after picking up five yellow cards. However, he was then not included in the squad for the 3-2 Boxing Day victory at Sheffield United, with a picture emerging on social media of the Zimbabwe international on crutches and in a protective brace.
It is a different injury to the one he suffered when on international duty recently for his country, but asked about the midfielder, who joined on a permanent basis from Aston Villa in the summer, Edwards said: “It’s not great news. It was an innocuous one where he’s passed the ball in training and he’s had to have an operation on his meniscus.
“I don’t want to put a timeframe on it at the moment, but it’s not good news. He’s going to be out for a significant amount of time but I don’t know how long that will be. He’ll see a specialist again in a few weeks’ time and then we’ll probably have a little bit more information.
“It’s really frustrating for him, first and foremost, and then for us as well because he’s a big, big player for us. We obviously couldn’t say anything about it before because he was suspended for the last game before Sheff U, but because he was available for the last game it’s out there. So, (I’m) really disappointed with that one.”
When questioned whether Nakamba, who has played 13 times in the top flight this term, might not play again this term, Edwards added: “Again, I don’t want to put a timeframe on it at the moment. It’s a significant period now.”