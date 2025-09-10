Hatters boss confirms Nakamba is an option for Luton after Zimbabwe outing

Midfielder hasn’t featured for Luton this season

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield has confirmed that midfielder Marvelous Nakamba will be back in contention for the Hatters following his first outing of the season for Zimbabwe last week, although faces a real battle to regain a place in the side.

The 31-year-old won his 30th cap when playing 74 minutes for the Warriors as they as they lost 1-0 to Benin in their World Cup qualifier on Friday at the Stade de l'Amitié, although didn’t feature in their 1-0 home loss to Rwanda at the National Sports Stadium on Tuesday, a result which left Zimbabwe firmly rooted at the bottom of their group table.

Nakamba is yet to play for Luton this term, or be involved in any first team squads, as with rumours of a move away surrounding his pre-season at Kenilworth Road, he has been restricted to just one outing for the U21s. However, with thoughts of an exit ended following the closure of the transfer window last Monday evening, it means that the experienced player will now remain in Bedfordshire until January at least, with Bloomfield stating he will come into consideration for the Hatters’ League One fixtures.

Hatters midfielder Marvelous Nakamba - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Asked just how close he is fitness-wise to being able to do so, the Town chief said: “He’s managed to get himself through 90 minutes for Zimbabwe so he’s a lot closer than what he was before which is great. He was really keen to go on international duty, we’ve had some good competition in that midfield area but a fit and ready Marvelous Nakamba is obviously a plus for us as well, so he’ll come back into the group.

“We’ll welcome him back and look forward to seeing him, although competition for places is fierce in the middle of the pitch. I think George (Saville) has done particularly well, Clicker (Jordan Clark) is evergreen, Zack’s (Nelson) done great the last couple of games, we’ve got Lamine (Fanne) as well and Walshy (Liam Walsh), so competition is fierce but Marv comes back into the thinking.

With Nakamba expected back from his country later in the week, on how hungry he was to still be a part of the Hatters’ squad, as the former Club Brugge and Aston Villa player, who has made 57 appearances since joining the club in January 2023, last starting for Town in their 2-0 defeat to fierce rivals Watford in February, injury restricting him to just one other sub appearance at Derby County in the run-in after that, Bloomfield added: “Marv has had some interest, as a number of our players have had.

“There’s so many different situations that we’ve spoken about a number of times, but he’s still with us now, so he’s our player and he’ll be ready to contribute. He’s got to get back safely from international duty and we welcome him back into training on Friday and he’ll be ready to compete. He’s had, we’ve spoken about before, a bit of a slow summer, working his way back and it’s great for us and for him that he’s gone and played 90 minutes for Zimbabwe. He was obviously really keen to play for his country as he always is, so another proud moment for him and good for us to have him back to fitness.”