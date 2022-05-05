Hatters boss confirms talks with seven out of contract players at Kenilworth Road are currently on hold

Town forward Danny Hylton is believed to be out of contract at Kenilworth Road this summer

Luton boss Nathan Jones confirmed that any talks regarding new contracts for his players have been put on hold until the club know what division they are in next term.

The Hatters go into the final game of their regular campaign at home to Reading this weekend, with the hope of reaching the play-offs and extending their season by another three games.

Injured goalkeeper James Shea recently penned a new deal to stay at the club, but with players like Danny Hylton, Luke Berry, Robert Snodgrass and Peter Kioso just four of the squad expected to be coming to the end of their contracts, Jones won’t be making any decisions just yet.

When asked if those discussions were on hold, he said: “Yes, of course, absolutely.

“I think it’s seven out of contract.

"We made sure that Sheasy was looked after mentally in terms of that as we’d been discussing that.

“We know who we’re going to, but we don’t want to open up contract discussions.

“We didn’t do that before the Blackburn game in 2020, so we’re not going to start doing that now.

“We don’t want to unsettle everyone, we want to start pushing people and there’s people out of contract who might not want to sign.