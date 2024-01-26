Hatters boss confirms Zimbabwean international still faces 'months' out with knee injury

The 30-year-old has been out of action since late December after damaging his meniscus in training, his last appearance for the Hatters coming in the 2-1 home defeat against Manchester City at Kenilworth Road. The Zimbabwean international has undergone an operation to repair the problem, but Hatters boss Rob Edwards doesn’t expect to see him back any time soon, as giving the latest update on his progress today, he said: “It’s not great, it’s quite a significant one. We still don’t know definitely on the time but it’s months, it is months.

“It was his meniscus, so he had to have an operation on that. It was a real innocuous one in training, he just passed the ball and it’s such a shame. It’s a real hard one, for him first of all as he’s so important to us. You don’t want anyone injured, but it’s just I love seeing his smiley face around all the time at the training ground and when he’s in there (treatment room), he’s still smiling but you can just see it’s hurting him that he can’t get out there and train. We’ll do everything we can to make sure we support him and get him back as quickly as possible. When that is, right now, I don’t know, but it will be a couple more months I think at least.”