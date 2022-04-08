Hatters boss declares Town top scorer Adebayo is on the right path with Luton

Elijah Adebayo celebrates his goal against Millwall on Saturday

Luton’s leading marksman Elijah Adebayo is on the right path in his development to becoming a top striker according to Hatters boss Nathan Jones.

The 23-year-old grabbed his 15th Championship goal of the season at the weekend against Millwall exchanging passes with wing-back Amari’i Bell before curling a delicious shot beyond Lions keeper Bartosz Bialkowski and into the net off the inside of the post.

It was his 16th in all competitions, putting him five clear of nearest rival Harry Cornick, while he is now the sixth top scorer in the second tier tier as well, level with Swansea forward Joel Piroe.

On his fine campaign so far, boss Nathan Jones said: “He's been excellent, he’s scored all types of goals, headers, right-foot shots, inside the box, penalties pretty much when he’s had them.

"He’s been a revelation and for a young striker in his first full Championship season, he’s been fantastic.

"It’s not just his goals, it’s his all-round play, his development and then others have really backed that up.

"Harry Cornick is in double figures and a real threat, Cameron Jerome started chipping in, (Danny) Hylton started scoring goals and with others that are yet to really show their full potential – Admiral Muskwe and Carlos Mendes Gomes, it’s an exciting time.

“It’s a great tally and from someone who we brought at a certain level to develop, he’s right on the path to what we believe he could be.”

The former Fulham youngster, who was signed from Walsall for an undisclosed fee in February 2021 has also impressed recent addition Robert Snodgrass, himself a former Premier League player and Scottish international.

The midfielder added: “He’s superb, he’s a great talent and he’s got that in abundance.

"He can score goals, he can do everything in the game, he’s a big asset and he’ll be a big player for us in the run-in.

"I’m sure Corns (Harry Cornick) and Eli are going to get easier days than that as they were on them because that’s the Championship, that’s what happens.