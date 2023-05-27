Luton boss Rob Edwards dedicated the Hatters’ play-off victory over Coventry City this afternoon to Town defender Tom Lockyer.

The Welsh international, who has been without doubt one of the stars of the Hatters’ reaching the Premier League this term, collapsed on the pitc in the opening 10 minutes and was immediately taken to hospital.

His father has since tweeted to show the 28-year-old is okay, but speaking afterwards, Edwards is hoping to go and pay Town’s captain a visit, as he said: “I said to Carlton when we were out on the pitch and he was talking to him on the phone that if we can then we will.

"I don’t want to get in the way and if I’m not allowed I won’t, but If I’m allowed then I would love to go and see him.

"As a group we're so tight, I’m not sure 40-odd people are allowed to go and see somebody in hospital, so we’ll have to check on that.

"I'm just so thankful that he was okay, and that's all that matters.

"That's why I wasn't really able to enjoy any of the celebrations at the end, as all I cared about was Locks.

“I just made sure that Carlton relayed that I was here and if we can we’ll come and see him.

"Carlton and Locks were really, really close, it was important that Carlton knew and had spoken to him, he was quite emotional at the time.”

On what happened and the players’ reaction during half-time, Edwards added: “I've got not too much on it, he collapsed, we’ll be able to say more as and when we know more.

"He’s got really good people around him and having more tests now.

"The staff were really good and made sure that he’s okay and he’ speaking and everything else and we were able to try and calm everyone down.

"I made sure the first thing I said as the same thing and backed that up and then it was a case of business and focus again.