Hatters boss desperate to give Luton fans a team they can 'show off'

Town chief determined to bring success to Kenilworth Road

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Luton boss Matt Bloomfield is desperate to give Town fans a team they can ‘show off’ once more following back-to-back relegations in the last two seasons.

While the first one, which saw the Hatters drop out of the Premier League, came as no real surprise to anyone outside of Kenilworth Road, the second, Town finishing third bottom in the Championship last term, which means they will now be playing League One football this year, was a real shock. With Bloomfield, in charge of Luton for the final five months of the campaign, unable to herald a change in fortunes, he now wants to deliver some success to the club’s supporters who had witnessed their team make it all the way to the top flight from the Conference in under a decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 41-year-old, who was in charge of a Wycombe Wanderers team that were flying in League One before deciding to move to Kenilworth Road in January, sitting second in the table, now wants to do something similar with the Hatters, as speaking to the club’s official website, he said: “Our supporters are the absolute foundation, they are integral to any success that we are going to go and achieve together.

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield wants to be celebrating more wins with the Luton supporters this season - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"I want to stand shoulder to shoulder with our supporters and give them a team that they can be proud of, that they can identify with, that they want to talk about with their mates, that they want to show off, that’s what I want to do, that’s what we want to do, together with them. I believe that the connection was building. Derby away, Stoke away, Coventry at home, there were some really nice moments in amongst that last part of the season where we were getting victories and I want to do that more.

"My whole life in this industry has been spent being judged on winning and losing. I know we’re judged on winning and losing and I want to win, I’m here to win, we’re here to win together. League One’s a difficult league, we understand the tough assignment ahead, but we have full belief in what we’re going to try and do. We have full belief in putting together a team in this league, we’ve done it before and we can do it again.

“My message (to supporters) is absolutely thank you for your support in what’s been a tough period for our club, there’s no denying or getting away from that and we're not trying to do that. We’re so determined, so energised, so hungry for success and that’s why we work so hard and that’s the only reason that I’m here, to provide a team that they’re proud of.”