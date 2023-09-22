Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton boss Rob Edwards is absolutely desperate to give Town’s fans their first Premier League points to celebrate when hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers at Kenilworth Road tomorrow afternoon.

The Hatters’ fans have watched their team in four top flight matches so far this term, each time having to head home empty-handed following defeats in all four games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In their three away trips to Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea and Fulham, the visiting supporters have given the players and Edwards himself a terrific ovation at the full time whistle, with the one received at Stamford Bridge following a 3-0 reverse in particular spine-tingling.

It’s something that the Luton boss, who was clearly moved by the reception he and this squad were afforded at Craven Cottage on Saturday, is hugely grateful for, but he now wants to give those who are turning up something to really cheer about, saying: “I love our fans, I’m desperate for them to get the points to sing about as well.

"They’re singing for us and they’re singing my name and I just think ‘I really want to reward you with some points as well.’

"I recognise that we as a football club have made them proud and they’re going to enjoy this regardless, because a few years back they would never dream of being in this situation, the position we’re in now, but we’re here, we’re competitive, we’re proud as well and we want to do well for the football club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I want to do so well for our fans and they can see that our performances are improving.

Rob Edwards applauds the Luton fans at Fulham on Saturday - pic: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

"They know how difficult a challenge it is, but it almost makes me emotional at the end of every game when they’re singing like that and you can see how proud they are of everyone.

“It’s because it doesn’t happen often does it?

"That kind of atmosphere after a defeat, or after four defeats in a row, and that’s why our supporters are so special and I really, really want to reward them with something.

"I know they’re going to stick with us this year and I’ve said before, that will be our unique selling point if you like.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"That could be the difference for us this year, as for other teams fans can turn quickly.

“The expectancy for a lot of other clubs is different, we’re all together and the supporters know how much of a difference they can make this year.”

With Luton back at Kenilworth Road for only their second league game of the season this weekend, Edwards is hopeful the near 11,000 in attendance can feed off the players on the pitch and create a ferocious atmosphere from minute one.

He wants to witness a similar noise to two matches that stick in his memory from Luton’s play-off winning season last term, as he continued: “We’ve always said that, we recognise how they can play a huge role in the game, but we’ve got to give them something to shout about.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The two games that I always go back to last season were Watford and Sunderland in the semi-final.

"They were unbelievable, unbelievable, but that’s because the performance merited that as well, and we bounced off each other so well.

"I know what they want here, I know how they want us to try and play here, but I know they understand football and they recognise that this is a different challenge this season as well.

"So we’re going to try and give them a team to be proud of and make sure they’re in the game as well, they’re engaged in the game and they can really get behind us.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I thought they were great against West Ham and I was disappointed we weren’t able to give them something in our first home game to take home, in terms of points, but hopefully we’ll give them something to shout about tomorrow.”

Although he feels Luton’s players as well as the fans deserve to get their first points on the board, Edwards knows that kind of sentiment is worthless in the top flight, adding: “Yes, they do (deserve it), but this league is ruthless and the opposition aren’t going to care about that, whether they deserve anything or not.

"They’re giving everything, they’re an amazing group.

"We are new, the core is there, but there are 12 new players, so we are all working each other out, but I feel every day there is a more cohesive feel about it.

"Every day you can see they’re gelling and clicking and enjoying their time together as well, which is really, really important.