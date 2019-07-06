Hatters boss disappointed after failing to agree terms with LuaLua

Luton boss Graeme Jones couldn’t hide his disappointment at not being able to agree a new contract with attacker Kazenga LuaLua.

The former Newcastle, Brighton and Sunderland winger revealed on social media yesterday that he was leaving Kenilworth Road after talks over extending his stay had broken down.

Speaking after today's 3-1 friendly win at Welwyn Garden City, Jones said: “Kaz has got history with the club, everyone respected him, but he was my kind of player.

“I’ve seen him at Burton Albion, I knew he was quality, as I’ve seen him play for Brighton many times.

“I spoke to Kaz yesterday, had an hour with him, I enjoyed his company.

"I think we both from a football point of view came from the same angle, just obviously we couldn’t agree terms.

“But these things happen and you need to move forward and worry about the players we’ve got rather than the ones we haven’t.

“Everyone has a value and I can assure you I wanted him here, but sadly we couldn’t agree anything.”