Hatters boss doesn't want to rely on home form

Luton manager Nathan Jones doesn’t want his side to rely on their home form to ensure a successful season in League One this term.

The Hatters have been excellent in front of their own fans so far, with three wins and a draw in all competitions.

On their travels it has been a different story, with four defeats and just one draw to their name, as although Jones knows the importance of a strong record at Kenilworth Road, he said: “We want it to play a big part, but we want our away form to supplement that excellent home form, that’s what we want.

“We don’t just want to rely on winning games at home. We’ve been excellent at home in all competitions, three wins and a draw, and then away from home we’ve had three defeats and a draw, so it’s stark contrasts.

“What we have to do is make sure we maintain our home form, as we are good at home and eradicate the away form, as the away form will stop us doing anything that we want to do.”

Standing in Town’s way of winning a third game on the bounce in Bedfordshire is Bristol Rovers, who have struggled early on, sitting fourth from bottom of the table.

However, Jones continued: “I can’t affect anything that Bristol Rovers are doing, they may have had a sticky start, but it’s early days, it’s only seven games in and we won’t be over judgmental of our performances and on anyone else’s.

“We know it’s going to be a real, real tough game, I know Darrell Clarke, I know Marcus Stewart, I’ve played with and against both.

“Form will be slightly out of the window, but we have to concentrate on what we do and if we’re at our maximum then I’ll be happy with that.

“We’ve been not far off our maximum in lots of games, it’s just one or two little things we need to brush up.

“There is a step up, we know that, but we’re equipped.

“No-one can say, 'they’re struggling to cope with this level.' We’re not, we’re in games, we control most games, it’s just when we make errors, when we are disappointing, we get punished, so collectively we need to be better.”