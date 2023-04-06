Hatters boss doesn't think there are any other striking duos like Luton's 'unique' pairing of Morris and Adebayo

Town boss Rob Edwards doesn’t think there are many, if any, strike partnerships similar to the Hatters’ pairing of Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo in the Championship.

The Hatters duo have bagged 23 second tier goals between them so far this term, club record signing Morris leading the way on 16 and Adebayo on seven, although he also has two more in the FA Cup.

There were some doubts at the beginning of the campaign whether the combination would be a success together, after Adebayo, last season’s leading marksman, failed to recreate the heights he had reached in his first full season with Luton, but those have long since been dispelled, the attackers starting the last 12 consecutive Championship encounters.

Since Edwards took over at Kenilworth Road from previous boss Nathan Jones, he has picked the pair in 16 of his 18 league fixtures, as on the strike-force he possesses, the Town chief said: “For a long time now, it was spoken about, the goals Eli got last year for the club, Carlton’s joined, scored a lot of goals, between the two of them they’ve been a formidable partnership.

"Within that we’ve got other players who are really knocking hard on the door as well, every day in training and when they get the game time.

"Cauley Woodrow, Joe Taylor, Ade (Admiral Muskwe) are training really hard to keep pushing them as well, as there’s no guarantees for anyone to start.

"But the two of them, their levels have been really really high, not just the goals, but the goal threat, what they do for the team as well without the ball.

Town forward Elijah Adebayo holds the ball up against Watford

"It's their reactions when we lose it, how much of a handful they are if we try and play into them.

"They give us a really unique way of being able to play and there’s not many, if any at all, that are like them as a partnership in the league.”

The duo were at their best once more during Saturday’s 2-0 win over local rivals Watford too, never giving the Hornets defence a moment’s rest during their 90 minutes on the pitch.

Up against Ryan Porteous and Craig Cathcart, Morris stood up to the physical battle all afternoon, going close twice from range, while Adebayo, whose work-rate has reached new levels since Edwards took over, then saw two efforts parried by Watford keeper Daniel Bachmann after the break,

The Hatters boss added: “They’re always a handful, that’s the word everyone uses for them, but they’ve got so much more than just being a handful.

“They’ve got real quality and they’ve got heart, they run, they fight, they’re team players.