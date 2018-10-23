Hatters boss eager that history doesn't repeat itself

Luton will be guarding against history repeating itself when they come face to face with the last team to beat them at Kenilworth Road, Accrington Stanley, this evening.

It was John Coleman’s team who were the last to leave Bedfordshire with three points, that a last-gasp 2-1 triumph in March last season, that saw them take a major step to winning the League Two title.

Since then, Nathan Jones’ side have won 11 out of their 13 matches on home soil in all competitions, taking 29 points from a possible 33 in league encounters, scoring 29 times and conceding 11.

They will be severely tested by a visiting side who are fourth in the table though, as Jones said: “We know that they’re capable as they’re the last team to beat us here.

"We’ve only lost once in I don’t know how many games here and that was the Accrington game, so we’ve got to make sure that history doesn’t repeat itself,

"We don’t want to be hurt like that again, because that was a painful defeat and ultimately probably cost us the league, so they’ll be motivated.

“We’ve got to really be prepared, because they’re (Stanley) in wonderful form, they’ve continued from last year, so it’s going to be a real tough game, but we know what we've got to do."

Although Stanley were the last team to defeat his side in front of their own fans, it didn’t place any extra significance on the clash for Jones.

He continued: “I don’t want to lose a game, I hate losing a game, I don’t care who it’s against, or if they were the last one or the first ones, or haven’t beaten us before.

"Whatever reason, I don’t want to lose a game. We’re in good form and we want to continue that form.

"We had a blip at Barnsley where we weren’t as good, and that cost us our winning streak, but we got straight back on it on Saturday (against Walsall).

"We want to continue that as we’ve got some big games coming up.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Glen Rea knows his side will be up for the battle, adding: "“I think we’ve done well, apart from a couple in there and we’ve adapted to the league.

"Tuesday will be another game, but we’re ready for it as we’re ready for every game and we’ll go into it trying to win the game."