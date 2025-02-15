Hatters boss eager to strike the right balance of youth and experience during Luton's run-in

Town chief discusses his selection against Sunderland

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield insists he needs to get the balance of experience and youth in his side right to give them the best chance of escaping the relegation trapdoor this season.

The Hatters rocked up in Sunderland on Wednesday evening for a contest against one of the four challengers for automatic promotion this team, and unbeaten on home soil, with a host of players under the age of 21, including Lamine Fanne, Reuell Walters, Zack Nelson and Joe Johnson. The quartet have played just 43 Championship matches between them, and with January transfer window arrival Millenic Alli also making his first second tier start, it led to a side who were seriously lacking in terms of senior footballing knowledge.

Town’s bench on the other hand was packed with players who have been exposed to his this level before, including Marvelous Nakamba, Kal Naismith, Liam Walsh, Jacob Brown and Ellijah Adebayao, but when the some of them were introduced in the second period, the game was already up, Town slumping tin a 2-0 loss, and a 13th defeat from 14 away games. The result saw Luton drop to the bottom of the table, now two points from safety, with 15 matches to go and starting to stare a second successive relegation in the face.

Luton defender Reuell Walters tries to stop Sunderland's Wilson Isidor at the weekend - pic: George Wood/Getty Images

Hosting Sheffield United side who are one of the most battle hardened teams at this level, bringing in Tom Cannon from Everton during the transfer window, along with Southampton’s Ben Brereton and Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury, then asked whether he needs to go with experience in the final stages of the season to give Luton the best chance of getting out of the strife they find themselves in, Bloomfield said: “We’ve got to try and get that balance correct and get that balance right.

"With the guys that we were missing, that was obviously a contributing factor as well. We had some more experience amongst the finishers, but there’s a lot of things that go into it. We need know-how, we need Championship experience, we need players who have done it and the experience of being there at the sharp end, but you’ve also got to blend that with the youth and the energy that the younger boys bring, it’s about getting that balance right

“The boys that have been here for a while and know the level are crucial. Unfortunately for us a lot of them have missed big chunks through injury or illness, other bits and pieces, so we’ve been without a few of them. Some of the young boys have stepped up and performed admirably, but for us it’s about getting that balance as we’re here to get results and we have to make sure we do that.”

Asked whether the likes of Nakamba and Walsh who have been left on the bench for Luton’s last two games, are now close to a start given Town’s run of seven defeats from nine, no wins since late December, the boss continued: “I think everyone is. The results haven’t been where we want them to be or need them to be. I don’t think there’s anyone that has a divine right to a place in the team. Competition for places has to be high, when you’re winning it’s high and if you’re not winning so many games, then everyone has to have a stake for the shirt. Then when you have the shirt, it’s about holding on to it.

On Walsh specifically, who has played just 15 minutes for Bloomfield in the five matches that he has been in charge for, he added: “Walshy’s a fantastic footballer. He’s someone who hasn’t played enough minutes, I haven’t put him on the pitch enough of the time. He can contribute in a big way and he’s a lovely footballer, he’s someone I’ve watched from afar for a number of years and always admired him. He’s someone who can absolutely contribute for us. If we want to play the way we want to play then we need players like Walshy to dominate on the ball.”