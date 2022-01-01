Hatters boss eager to thank Luton's fans after rekindling 'special relationship'

Hatters boss Nathan Jones - pic: Gareth Owen

Fresh from signing a new long-term contract at the club, Luton boss Nathan Jones was quick to thank the club's supporters for being able to rekindle his 'special relationship' with them during his second spell in charge at Kenilworth Road.

The Welshman was hugely popular during his first stint as Town manager, leading the club from 18th in League Two to a promotion challenge in League One, before controversially deciding to leave for Stoke City in January 2019.

It was a move that understandably seriously dented his connection with the Luton faithful, but with the club in serious danger of relegation from the Championship, Jones returned in May 2020 to save Town from the drop.

He then ensured Luton finished in their highest position since the 2005-06 campaign last term, and with fans allowed back into grounds once more this term, it's been clear the manager's popularity on the terraces is back to where it was once more.

Speaking to the club's official website, he said: "I want to thank everyone at the club for welcoming me the first time, and obviously the second time.

"I’d like to thank the fans for the special relationship that I have with them, and I think we are back in a wonderfully good place.

"I had it before, and we’ve worked hard to get that back."

It's not just the supporters that Jones was eager to praise either, but everyone at Kenilworth Road, especially the board and chief executive Gary Sweet.

He added: "I’ve got a number of special relationships at the football club with the key people in all of the departments, and I’d like to thank them for their continued work from recruitment to finance, media to admin, groundsmen and maintenance – everyone at the club that I work together with.

“My key relationship with the decision makers at the club is fundamental to everything, so I thank the board for trusting me with being manager of this wonderful football club and wanting me to do that for the foreseeable future.

“And of course, none more so than Gary, who I’ve had a real strong relationship with.

"It’s an honest, open, trusting relationship, but it’s one that’s at the forefront of doing great work for Luton Town.

“One thing that runs through both of our blood is that we want to make Luton great.