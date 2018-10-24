Hatters boss ecstatic with 'outstanding' performance in Stanley thrashing

Luton chief Nathan Jones labelled his team as outstanding as they moved into the play-off places by dismantling Accrington Stanley 4-1 last night.

With the scores locked at 1-1 going into the break, Luton then came out with a real impetus in the second period, scoring a quickfire brace through Andrew Shinnie and Danny Hylton.

It was Hylton who went on to complete his hat-trick later in the game to kill off the visitors, as a thrilled Jones said: “I thought they were excellent. Apart from the first half where they put two crosses in and that's where we came unstuck, I thought we were brilliant, I really did.

“I thought we started really, really well, I was just a bit disappointed that we didn't go on from there as having started so well and scoring so early, a great counter attacking goal, then we just seemed to take our foot off the gas.

“That's my only disappointment, but it was an outstanding performance. It should have been more, they came out, they had a right go, we should have killed them off on the counter, but 4-1, I'm delighted.”

Hylton opened the scoring with what was a truly sublime counter-attacking goal as the Hatters charged down a free kick in their own half, before scoring four passes later, James Justin crossing perfectly for the returning striker to volley past Jonny Maxted.

Jones continued: “It’s a perfect counter attack really, two, three passes, real cutting edge, scintillating movement, pace, touch, great ball, finish, wonderful.

“Then second half we had three or four of those that we should have killed them off, Collo’s had a wonderful chance at the end that’s gilt edged, that’s the only disappointment.

“But to win 4-1 here, Accrington are a really, really good side.

"People say about Accrington, and I know they play on certain things about them being a small side, they’re a good side, they’ve got good players.

"The same team plays week in week out, they’ve got a good team spirit, they’ve got good coaching staff, they’ve got a system they all believe in, so these are a good side, let’s not make any bones about it."

The visitors had only conceded six goals on their travels this season in seven games prior to the match, keeping a clean sheet at Peterborough on Saturday, but they couldn't keep out a rampant Luton side, who have now netted 18 times in their last seven matches.

Jones added: "To do that, as no-one does it to them, as they don’t concede much, they’ve got one of the best defensive records.

"They always score a goal because they’ve got the quality but tonight I thought we were absolutely excellent and second half, I thought we were scintillating.

"That shows what a performance it is, we can do that to you and if we had been more clinical, Portsmouth would have had that, so would have Doncaster, there’s a lot of teams would have had that done to them.

"We can’t score with everything, but then we’ve scored something like 12-14 goals this month.

"We’re a good attacking side and even right at the end, with Accrington throwing everything in the box, we put our head on the ball.

"Glen Rea was outstanding again, Sonny Bradley was outstanding, Matty Pearson apart from one misdemeanour was outstanding, and I was delighted from start to finish with a wonderful performance and a wonderful win."