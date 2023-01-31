Luton forward Harry Cornick is expected to leave the club

Luton boss Rob Edwards has confirmed attacker Harry Cornick is in discussions regarding a move away from Kenilworth Road this evening.

The 27-year-old is reportedly moving to Bristol City and wasn’t involved as Town beat Cardiff City 1-0 this evening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking afterwards, with the transfer window closing shortly, Edwards said: “To clear one or two things up, we have given Harry permission to go and speak to a club that’s maybe been named and it’s out there at the moment anyway.

“He’s been a fantastic servant to this club.

"It’s still ongoing at the moment, so I’m speaking with a little bit of (caution), but he’s been a fantastic servant for this club.

“He’s got an opportunity to look after himself and his family and everything, and in the end he expressed a real interest and desire to go and speak.

“What’s key to say is that we’re working on things to make sure we come out of this window in a strong position.