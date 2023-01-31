News you can trust since 1891
Hatters boss Edwards confirms Cornick given permission to discuss a move away from Luton

Forward linked with Bristol City move

By Mike Simmonds
Luton forward Harry Cornick is expected to leave the club
Luton boss Rob Edwards has confirmed attacker Harry Cornick is in discussions regarding a move away from Kenilworth Road this evening.

The 27-year-old is reportedly moving to Bristol City and wasn’t involved as Town beat Cardiff City 1-0 this evening.

Speaking afterwards, with the transfer window closing shortly, Edwards said: “To clear one or two things up, we have given Harry permission to go and speak to a club that’s maybe been named and it’s out there at the moment anyway.

“He’s been a fantastic servant to this club.

"It’s still ongoing at the moment, so I’m speaking with a little bit of (caution), but he’s been a fantastic servant for this club.

“He’s got an opportunity to look after himself and his family and everything, and in the end he expressed a real interest and desire to go and speak.

“What’s key to say is that we’re working on things to make sure we come out of this window in a strong position.

“It is late but I’m pretty confident that we’ll be in a really strong position come the end of the day, another hour.”

