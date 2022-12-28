Hatters boss Edwards happy to 'completely depend' on 'pest' of a midfielder Campbell

Hatters midfielder Allan Campbell

Town boss Rob Edwards was ecstatic to have the ‘pest’ that is Allan Campbell as part of the Town squad he inherited from previous boss Nathan Jones.

The 24-year-old has been something of a revelation since joining from Motherwell in the summer of 2021, quickly becoming a crowd favourite with the Kenilworth Road faithful.

Under Jones he started every league game this term, and has carried on that ever-present stat since Edwards took over, beginning both matches with Middlesbrough and Norwich City.

It was against the Canaries that he notched a second goal of the season too, picking the ball up after a misplaced pass, driving forward and then locating the bottom corner from 22 yards.

Norwich levelled as Campbell made way for Luke Freeman in the closing stages before Cauley Woodrow won it for Town late on, as Edwards said: “He’s got so much energy, he’s so honest, lands on so many second balls and he’s such a pest in a good way for us.

“He was excellent, and he got his goal that he fully deserved.

“We just felt that with 12, 13 minutes to go, we needed a little bit more energy at that point and he’d run himself into the ground.

