Hatters boss elated to be reunited with ex-PSV Eindhoven youngster on loan deal from Wolves

Centre half heads to Kenilworth Road

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield was overjoyed to be reunited with former PSV Eindhoven centre half Nigel Lonwijk on a season-long loan deal from Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers this morning.

The 22-year-old Dutchman had started out on the books of PSV, before heading to Molineux to link up with the club's U18s in January 2020, featuring in the Premier League 2 and FA Youth Cup. He returned to the Netherlands when signing for Eredivisie side Fortuna Sittard at the start of the 2021-22 campaign, making 22 appearances. while the following campaign saw Lonwijk head out on loan once more, this time joining Plymouth Argyle, as he made 41 appearances to help the Pilgrims win the League One title and also finish runners-up in the EFL Trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the start of the 2023-24 season, the 6ft 5ins centre half went to Swiss Super League side Grasshoppers, only to see that cut short due to a hamstring injury, as when fully recovered, he was borrowed by Wycombe Wanderers in February 2024, then managed by Bloomfield, playing 13 times and scoring twice for the Chairboys.

Luton defender Nigel Lonwijk on the ball for Huddersfield Town last season - pic: Pete Norton/Getty Images

The former Dutch U16 international was next signed by Huddersfield Town on loan last term, as he featured 26 times until another hamstring problem ended his season in March. He has now penned a new 12-month deal deal with Wanderers and moved to Luton, with the club revealing an obligation to buy him permanently if certain criteria are met within the loan period, as Bloomfield told the club’s official website: "We had Nige for a few months at the end of season before last at Wycombe and he was fantastic for us.

"I tried to get him back last summer but we didn’t have as much money as Huddersfield at that point, so I couldn’t get him, but he’s someone who we think highly of. He’s had a bit of a stop-start season last year and he’s not quite hit the heights that we all believe he can get to, but he’s got a really high ceiling and is another great lad. He’s got good versatility and can play anywhere in the back four or back five, and has incredible athleticism, he’s really good on the ball and we’re really pleased to give him a home.”