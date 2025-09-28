Hatters boss enthused by the way Town adapted so quickly to a back four

Luton edge past Doncaster Rovers at Kenilworth Road

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield was left enthused by the manner in which his Town side adapted so quickly to playing a back four during yesterday’s 1-0 victory over Doncaster Rovers at Kenilworth Road.

Having gone away from the 4-2-3-1 system that brought him so much joy when in charge of previous club Wycombe Wanderers for large parts of his time at the helm in Bedfordshire, playing with three centre halves and wingbacks instead, then following an awful 3-1 loss at Lincoln City last weekend, the Luton manager confirmed in his pre-match press conference how moving to the more conventional approach was his ‘end goal’.

He was able to then get there just a few days later too, setting up to face Doncaster with a centre half pairing of Teden Mengi and Mads Andersen, which saw Christ Makosso move to right back, with captain Kal Naismith on the left. George Saville and Lamine Fanne were utilised in the deeper midfield roles, although Fanne could use his athleticism to make a number of forays into the opposition’s area, deadline day signing Shayden Morris getting his first league start on the right, with Milli Alli freed from his defensive duties to attack on the left, Zack Nelson playing central and Nahki Wells as the lone striker.

Town centre half Mads Andersen heads the ball away against Doncaster - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Asked how he felt it went, Bloomfield, who saw Naismith’s 40th minute header decide the contest, said: “There were some really good elements to it, loads that we need to work on because we’ve only that this week to work on it, but I thought the back four as a unit was very, very good.The wingers in the first half especially showed real attacking instinct, probably not so much second half, Shayden ran out of juice a little bit and Milli, but especially first half we had a real good attacking instinct about us, a really good intensity about us and there were lots of pleasing moments.

“The thing I love about the four is that there are so many intricacies we can go into and there’s so many elements we can improve on. We love the formation, there’s lots to do, it wasn’t perfect by any stretch, of course we understand that, but the main thing I’m pleased about is the togetherness, the fight the spirit, the camaraderie that we found as a group, to get a clean sheet and to come through with the result. Until the last couple of minutes in the first half when there were a couple of corners for our opposition, I felt like we were very in control.

"Had the second goal gone in (Wells missing a penalty just before half time) it would have been a lot more comfortable afternoon, but we had all the territory in the first half, played with a real good control. I liked the variety that we played with, when to play in behind our opposition and when to play into feet, there was lots to like about that. Second half the game became a bit stretched for my liking, there were a few of our players who maybe hadn't started loads of games this season, but again we found a way to come through that and hopefully we can improve from here."

With Town able to keep out a Doncaster side who had been victorious in five out of their opening seven games in the division after winning the League Two title last term, it continued Luton’s trend of picking up three points whenever they haven’t been breached, all five of their victories being accompanied by a clean sheet. Asked about such a fact, Bloomfield continued: “If you look at our season we started off looking really solid, but we didn’t quite create the chances that we wanted to.

"We then went to two upfront and only one holding midfield player with the two running eights and we looked like we were going to create loads, but we also looked like we were going to concede as well, so it’s just getting that balance right, that’s really important. We want to be a team that attacks but at the same time no successful team concedes lots of goals, so it’s just trying to get the balance right and we’ve done a lot of work with that back four this week.

"Cohen (Bramall) was also in the thoughts this week, but as we know he was ill, he didn’t train any time since Tuesday, so having Kal’s knowledge on the left hand side and quality on the ball, it just felt like the right choice. For them to get a clean sheet on their first outing as a four was really pleasing.”

One of those players involved in the new-look system, who also proved to be the match-winner as well, Naismith, insisted that it didn’t matter quite what formation was played, Town needed to show a heart and desire that had been missing in recent games, as discussing the switch, he said: “I found it good, obviously left back is a position I’ve not played for a long time, but again, formation, tactics, playing whatever position, the fans know when you just want to win and desperately want to win and run for each other and fight, and that was the most important thing.

"A lot will be made of the change in formation, but even from the back three, back five, we’ve still got the same principles where we need to run and fight and be a team and that’s sort of wasn’t showing in the past two games. So we’ve changed, but a lot of that came out today. Playing in that position it’s a position I know, it’s fine, I just like being on the pitch to help.”

With Town’s swap in system, it restricted their opponents to just one shot on target all game, that a tame effort from Luke Molyneux late on which was easily stopped by Josh Keeley. The summer signing ought to have been tested more from a late break by the visitors that saw Toyosi Olusanya's touch too heavy, while Molyneux then sliced wide at the end, as Bloomfield added: “We had really strict guidelines with how we wanted to play and we went through that a lot this week.

"The only disappointing thing is the transition. Doncaster are one of the best teams in the league for counter-attacking football, they're so good on the break and they nearly caught us a couple of times so we have to go over that and make sure that doesn’t happen again. We had really defined ways that we wanted to play as we know how high and with how much energy they press with, so we had to miss that out at times and go straight into our wide midfield players and try and bypass that.

"Again we’ve taken on so much information this week, it was never going to be easy for the lads to just come out and implement that and look perfect from day one. So I’m really pleased with the amount of information they’ve taken on and if we can keep working in this manner then we believe there’s more to come.”