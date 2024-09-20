Hatters boss excited to see Krauß in action as German midfielder passed fit for Owls clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mainz loanee has recovered from his ankle injury

Luton boss Rob Edwards is excited to see just what kind of impact recent signing Tom Krauß will bring to the team after declaring the on-loan Mainz midfielder is fit to be included in Town’s squad to face Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

The 23-year-old headed to Kenilworth Road ahead of the transfer window closing last month, agreeing a season-long loan with the Hatters, but wasn’t available to feature straight away due to an ankle injury picked up in training. Having played over 60 top flight games in his home country during stints at RB Leipzig, Schalke and Mainz, plus representing Germany at all age groups up to the U21s, then Krauß could be a major player in Luton’s bid to return to the Premier League this term.

Edwards certainly hopes so and believes it won’t take him too long to get to grips with English football, despite not having played a first team fixture since May. Speaking to the press this afternoon about Krauß’s chances of being involved against the Owls, he said: “He has been (itching to play) for weeks now, he’s been happier this week having been back out on the grass.

Tom Krauß could make his Luton debut against Sheffield Wednesday this weekend - pic: Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

“I don’t think he’ll take time, looking at him in the training now, he plays with great intensity, that’s how he plays, so I think he’ll be up to speed pretty quickly. Rightly so (the fans are excited), we’re excited to see him as well. Judging by what he’s done training so far, I think he’ll have a real impact for us.”

On just what kind of player Town will have at their disposal, Edwards continued: “He’s great at pressing, counter pressing, plays with real intensity, wants to run, wants to run really, really hard. When you come through at Leipzig, that’s a prerequisite, but he’s really brave, he wants to get on the ball. The way we want to try and play now in terms of having a bit more control and having the ball, he’s brave to do that, but he will run and tackle, break the game up as well. We see him as a really good midfield player that can do a bit of everything.”

With Krauß available then it means Edwards doesn’t have to rush back summer signing Shandon Baptiste who missed the 1-0 win at Millwall on Saturday, as he continued: “Shandon was just a tweak of his hamstring so that’s why he wasn’t involved. He’s been on the grass the last couple of days, but tomorrow will be too soon. The timing of Marv (Nakamba) coming back, Tom Krauß has trained for the last couple of days, so he’ll be fit to be available and in the squad. We’re okay in that area as well.”

Wingback Reuell Walters is also in contention having been absent from the Den, which means that along with Baptiste, Luton are just without Daiki Hashioka and Jacob Brown when facing Wednesday, Edwards adding: “Reu was ill, so he trained fully this week. We have (got options), which is good, good headaches, but there’s always something. There’s always a spanner that gets chucked in the works at some stage, but it’s good to have some strength in depth.”