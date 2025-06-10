Hatters boss expecting further exits from Kenilworth Road following Championship relegation

Bloomfield knows players will depart Town ahead of new campaign

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield is well aware there will be a number of departures from Kenilworth Road after the club dropped down to League One last season.

The Town chief, who replaced Rob Edwards in January, was unable to stave off a second successive relegation as although the Hatters gave themselves an excellent chance of staying up, winning five and drawing three of their last nine matches, a 5-3 hammering at West Bromwich Albion on the final day of the campaign, meant they finished third bottom in the table, leapfrogged by Hull City on goal difference.

Since then, a number of players have been linked with moves away from Kenilworth Road, including the seemingly highly sought after quartet of Thomas Kaminski, Teden Mengi, Alfie Doughty and Thelo Aasgaard. With the Town manager actively looking to bolster his squad during the summer transfer window, he anticipates a number of those who were plying their trade in the top flight only recently to be open to leaving for pastures new.

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Speaking to the club’s official website, Bloomfield, who decided to release Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Amari’i Bell, Tim Krul and Victor Moses when announcing his retained list last month, said: “We all know that the club has been on an incredible journey over the last 10 years, have got to the top of domestic football and on the way back down I’m sure there are some players that feel that their future might be best served elsewhere. There are some players that are going to want to come on the journey with us as we want to recruit players that are going to join us and be proud to be here and during pre-season.

"I’m sure we’ll do some work with some players that might end up moving on as there’s some of our players that are going to be wanted elsewhere. That’s natural considering how well they did in the Premier League and some real good performances in the Championship. We need to evolve the group, there is going to be interest in some of our players and going through that journey with them, with the respect of our group, if there is interest, that is standard, that’s understandable within football.

"We’ll integrate the new players we have within the group and we’ll put that puzzle together as quickly as we possibly can. There’s going to be moments along the way where there is going to be discussions to be had and there are going to be moments to go through together but it’s going to be hard work. Ultimately by the time we come to the end of the window we’ll have gone through that process and we believe we’ll come out stronger on the other side.”