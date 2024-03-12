Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​​Luton boss Rob Edwards expects centre half Teden Mengi to be available for tonight’s Premier League trip to AFC Bournemouth although fellow defender Gabe Osho has been ruled out.

The pair were both withdrawn during the second half of Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace, Osho suffering a bang to the knee and Mengi with a hamstring problem. Speaking at Selhurst Park, Edwards hadn’t been sure of their availability going into tomorrow evening, but giving an update on them, Edwards said: “I think Teden should be okay. Gabe’s unavailable for this one, so we’ll have to see how he is going forward, but Teden should be okay for us.

"We don’t know on Gabe at the moment, we don’t think it’s as bad as we feared yesterday, but I haven’t got a timeframe on it yet, hopefully sooner rather than later, but it’s just another one.

Gabe Osho has been ruled out of tomorrow's trip to AFC Bournemouth - pic: Liam Smith