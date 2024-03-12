Hatters boss expects Mengi to be fit for Cherries clash but rules team-mate Osho out
Luton boss Rob Edwards expects centre half Teden Mengi to be available for tonight’s Premier League trip to AFC Bournemouth although fellow defender Gabe Osho has been ruled out.
The pair were both withdrawn during the second half of Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace, Osho suffering a bang to the knee and Mengi with a hamstring problem. Speaking at Selhurst Park, Edwards hadn’t been sure of their availability going into tomorrow evening, but giving an update on them, Edwards said: “I think Teden should be okay. Gabe’s unavailable for this one, so we’ll have to see how he is going forward, but Teden should be okay for us.
"We don’t know on Gabe at the moment, we don’t think it’s as bad as we feared yesterday, but I haven’t got a timeframe on it yet, hopefully sooner rather than later, but it’s just another one.
Neither Elijah Adebayo or Sambi Lokonga are expected to feature either, as both are still absent with hamstring injuries, as Edwards added: “We’re hoping with Sambi that he isn’t too far away. Eli’s been pushing but is then still feeling things and that’s the situation we’re in.”