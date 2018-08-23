Hatters boss expects to be 'active' in loan market

Luton chief Nathan Jones is expecting to be ‘active’ in the loan market this week with moves both in and out of Kenilworth Road planned.

The Hatters have until midnight on Friday, August 31, before the window for temporary additions shuts, until it reopens once more in January.

Jones has previously intimidated he is looking to bring a new face in, while some of his fringe players may also depart to get some much-needed first team football.

Speaking to the press this afternoon, the Town boss said: “We’ll be active as we have a big squad at the minute and we want to make sure everyone’s moving forward.

“I anticipate a bit of movement this week, in and out, who that is, I don’t want to say yet as you never know how things are going to materialise, but there might be a few fresh faces and there might be one or two moving out.

“If it closes today, it wouldn’t be a problem for me as we have a very strong squad and then everyone can knuckle down.

“The trouble is with there being a week left, and people can see they’re not starting, some can get itchy feet at times and that happens all over the country, so we have to adapt to that.”