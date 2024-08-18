Hatters boss explains his 'difficult decision' to take off skipper Morris at Fratton Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Striker withdrawn once Luton were reduced to 10 men

Luton boss Rob Edwards explained the ‘difficult’ decision he had to make in choosing to take off skipper Carlton Morris during the first half of yesterday’s goalless draw with Portsmouth following the red card received by goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski.

With 10 minutes to go until the break, the Hatters were reduced to 10 men after their Belgian international was shown two yellow cards in quick succession, meaning substitute James Shea had to enter the fray. Faced with a tough call over which outfield player to sacrifice, Edwards eventually opted for Morris, leaving strike-partner Elijah Adebayo out there to plough a lone field upfront by himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the incident and why he selected the Hatters’ captain to make way, the Town manager said: “That's football, that’s the excitement of it I suppose. It wasn't exciting at the time as the adrenaline’s going and you’ve got to react quickly, take the captain off, which was a difficult decision, but we believe it was the right one. Carlton gets it as well. I’m thinking Eli’s probably a little bit more athletic and being able to manage the workload between all of that hold-up, run, get back in, run. Carlton’s amazing, but that was the decision.”

Carlton Morris had to come off during the first half of Luton's 0-0 draw against Portsmouth on Saturday - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

With Morris having been chosen to lead the team as club captain Tom Lockyer continues to recover from his cardiac arrest, there was no chance he would let his personal disappointment at going off affect the visitors’ chances of getting something from the game as replacement stopper Shea continued: “Carlton will be the first one to say it’s not a problem at all.

"He has to take one for the team and Carlton’s the first one to do that. He has to pick someone, so Carlton came off, it is what it is. I’m sure Carlton will be back in the team next week, it’s one of those things. He’s not going to sulk or anything about it, he’s the first person to get behind the lads. Even at half time, he’s saying ‘come on boys, you can do this,’ and he’s been brilliant.”

The forward could and probably should have opened his account for the season prior to his early withdrawal, as Town created three inviting chances in the opening stages of what was an entertaining clash on the south coast. After Adebayo was denied by Will Norris, Morris was then slid clean through by Jordan Clark’s terrific pass, taking the ball in his stride, unable to beat the trailing leg of the Pompey keeper. Norris then made his best stop of the game when clawing Adebayo’s header on to the post, as Edwards was hugely enthused by what he was watching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although that had to change due to Kaminski’s dismissal, Town then dug in impressively to limit their hosts to very little in terms of clear-cut opportunities, as bar one penalty shout and some routine stops for Shea, they were able to earn a first clean sheet since January in relative comfort. Town might have also bagged a winner themselves, Adebayo firing wide and second half sub Joe Taylor shooting straight at Norris, as the boss added: “We started so well, entertaining, we created a number of big chances.

"Eli had one big save, a header hit the bar, Carlton one v one, you expect to take at least one of those opportunities, but we didn’t. We looked really threatening, fast, I was enjoying watching us and then that happened and we had to adjust. The one melee straight after that when Sheasy came in, apart from that, I thought we were very, very comfortable. We had to work differently out of possession, showed a very good side to us and I still think we created the biggest chances of the game afterwards, Eli’s one and even Joe’s counter-attack too.”