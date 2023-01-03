Town boss Rob Edwards

Luton boss Rob Edwards was happy to see his positive changes pay off as the Hatters hit back to triumph 2-1 against Huddersfield on New Year’s Day.

Midway through the second and with the scores level at 1-1, the Town manager brought on Reece Burke for Alfie Doughty, as Cauley Woodrow quickly entered the fray for the impressive Louie Watson as well.

Late on, Cameron Jerome replaced Elijah Adebayo, the experienced striker playing a big role in the winner, as his ball out the wing was perfectly measured for James Bree to take a touch and then find Burke, the centre half doing the rest from close range.

On making the alterations, Edwards said: “We knew it was tight, but I had a feeling for Cauley as I could just see those spaces in the first half as well, in behind their midfield.

“I spoke to Cauley and Luke Berry in that first half and told them where the spaces are and just be ready, so I just had that feeling for Cauley.

“We tried to make a positive change, we want to win the game, life’s pretty short, let’s go and try and win rather than take the point.

“There might be times where we’re down to 10 men against Norwich at home where we’ll take it.