Hatters boss explains why he his keeping faith with his preferred back three

Town chief discusses defensive formation

Hatters boss Rob Edwards has explained his reasoning for continuing to persist with his preferred three at the back system this season.

Ever since the former Welsh international took over at Kenilworth Road back in November 2022, more often than not, he has lined up with three centre halves flanked by two wingbacks, a formation that took Town to the giddy heights of the Premier League last season. It was a theme that more often than not continued throughout the top flight campaign, and Edwards has steadfastly stuck with ever since the Hatters dropped back to the Championship once more too.

Although record signing Mark McGuinness has remained the central figure this term after joining from Cardiff City in the summer, injuries to the likes of Teden Mengi, Reece Burke, Amari’i Bell, Alfie Doughty, Mads Andersen and Reuell Walters, has meant Town have never been able to select a settled back-line, with the 1-0 defeat at Bristol City on Boxing Day seeing Joe Johnson come in as the left-sided centre half for his second start of the season, as Andersen dropped to the bench.

Mark McGuiness gets up to win a header for the Hatters - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

It has had its issues though, as ever since joining from Belgian club Sint-Truiden last January, Japanese international and wingback by trade Daiki Hashioka has often found himself playing as a centre half, even popping up on the left during the 2-0 defeat at Blackburn Rovers recently. Meanwhile, while both Tahith Chong and Victor Moses, who are used to being deployed far further forward, have had to drop into the wingback roles, Chong in particular finding it difficult at times to adapt to his extra defensive duties.

There have been calls from a number of supporters to shift to back four, but asked just what it was that he likes about having the three there, with wingbacks, Edwards said; “From an out of possession point of view, the shape can be anything. When you’re defending lower, the benefits are you can have more numbers in the box to try and defend, but it can sometimes cause one or two question marks over who’s going into press and when. The reason it’s suited us in the last, especially couple of years, is we came in and the lads were kind of playing that way anyway, so it made sense to try and maintain it.

"Last year we flipped I don’t know maybe 10 times to a back four and we’ve done it a few times this year. I think when we haven’t got an out and out left back fit and available it forces us into going with a back three, so that will probably be some of the rationale as well, depending on who’s fit and available as to why we will play it.

"It’s difficult to say pros and cons as, especially in this day and age when the game’s quite a lot more fluid, you can make any shape when you’ve got it or when you haven’t. A lot of teams will play with a back four but then they’ll defend with a winger dropping in and make a five anyway, so we’ll try and do what fits the team or what we think is the most amount of square pegs in square holes.

"We’re having to juggle things about a little bit at the moment, so without an Amari’i or an Alfie, it does make it have to go that way a little bit more otherwise you’re putting Hashi at left back and that’s not natural, while having a right footed centre half on the left is a little bit closer to being comfortable, so that’s probably my take on it really.”

One of the players who has been deployed in Luton’s back three, ex-Reading centre half Tom Holmes, didn’t have any worries with whatever formation the Hatters go with, adding: “I've played a lot of both systems growing up, coming through academy we play all sorts so I’m happy to play both. When you play in a three that’s definitely what you can bring as teams don’t account for centre backs joining the attacks. I think like Sheff U when they were at their pomp really, playing a three with the wide centre backs bombing on and it can be really effective when it’s done right.

“You can definitely be a bit more dynamic on the outside, so you can join attacks. You can be a bit more fluid in a three, but then there’s positives about being in a two as well. It’s at the manager’s discretion really, it depends on how the management wants you to play it, as it can also be more defensive too.”