Hatters boss explains why he toned down his celebrations after Middlesbrough victory

Luton boss Rob Edwards revealed just why he didn’t indulge in his usual post match celebrations after the Hatters’ 2-1 triumph over Middlesbrough on Monday night.

With second half goals from Tom Lockyer and Carlton Morris, the latter a penalty, Town were able to hit back from conceding in the first half to make it 12 games unbeaten and further cement their grip on third place.

Usually any victory has seen Edwards prolong his walk around the ground after the full time whistle, thanking supporters in every stand, while also posing for some selfies with younger fans as well.

He then often reserves a fist pump for those geeing him on in the enclosure, but despite supporters calling for one, opted against it this time, preferring to settle for some applause as he walked down the tunnel.

On why that was, he said: “I’m glad you asked, it’s just because I want to just keep our feet on the ground.

"We’ve got some important games to come, it’s great enjoying that win, but who knows, we could end up playing them again.

"I think it’s just keep your feet on the ground, stay humble at the moment, enjoy the win, but not get carried away.”

Town boss Rob Edwards following the 2-1 win over Middlesbrough

With Town assured of a top four finish, there is every chance that they could end up meeting an impressive Boro side in the play-off final at Wembley, with the two teams definitely being kept apart in the two-legged semi-final contests that take place early next month.

Asked whether anything could be taken from defeating their rivals, who did make five changes, including leaving leading scorer Chuba Akpom on the bench for the entire 90 minutes, Edwards continued: “I think it’s good for confidence to keep winning, but I do think if we were to play them again it would be a different game.

"Of course it would be a different day, different personnel in both teams potentially and it will be a different occasion again.