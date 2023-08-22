News you can trust since 1891
Hatters boss eyes 'a couple' of new signings before transfer window closes

Town chief still looking to add to his squad
By Mike Simmonds
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 13:47 BST- 1 min read

Luton boss Rob Edwards is still hoping to add ‘a couple’ more new faces to his Hatters squad before the transfer window closes.

The Town chief has until the deadline at 11pm on Friday, September 1 to bolster his playing personnel, as it will then remain shut until reopening again on January 1, 2024.

Bringing in experienced goalkeeper Tim Krul from Norwich City ​on Thursday took Edwards' summer haul to 10 after winning promotion to the Premier League, but he isn’t intent on stopping there.

Town boss Rob Edwards looks on against Brighton - pic: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images
Town boss Rob Edwards looks on against Brighton - pic: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images
Speaking to Sky Sports about the chances of any further incomings, he said: “We’re hoping so.

"We’re really pleased with what we’ve been able to do so far, we’ve brought in 10 new players and been able to keep that core that have done so well for the club.

"We probably would like to do a couple more if we can, everyone will be trying to strengthen as the last few days go on and we’ll see what happens.

"There’ll probably be a lot of movement in the coming weeks.”

