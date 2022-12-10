Hatters boss feeling 'flat' as Bell sees red in last-gasp defeat for Luton at the Riverside

Luton manager Rob Edwards was beaten in his first game in charge

Luton boss Rob Edwards admitted he was left feeling flat by the manner of Town’s stoppage time defeat in his first game in charge of the club at Middlesbrough this afternoon.

The visitors looked to have done enough to earn a point at the Riverside, Jordan Clark’s first half goal quickly cancelled out by Chuba Akpom’s close range header.However, Amari’i Bell was sent off with 13 minutes remaining, as Matt Crooks pounced to volley home in the first minute of five added on, meaning Luton made the long trip home with nothing for their efforts, as Edwards said: “The dressing room is flat, we’re all a bit flat because we worked so hard.

"Especially when you go down to 10 men, taking a point away from home would have been a good result, it wasn’t to be, bits for us to learn from and reflect on and get better at.”

Clark’s goal was one of the bright moments in what was a disappointing first half quality-wise, as although Boro quickly restored parity, Edwards had been satisfied with his side’s offerings.

He continued: “I don't think there was much in it.

"I was pleased with the first half, I think we quietened the crowd though, retained a threat, we were aggressive at the right moments, we pressed well, Clicker’s goal was amazing, a wonderful individual goal.

“We didn't create too much and that's something we want to continue to work on, but we limited them to not much as well.

"I’m disappointed with how we conceded but we're always going to be disappointed with how we concede goals, so the first half was very pleasing overall.”

After the break, barring one attempt from Tom Lockyer that flew wide, Luton didn’t really create a great deal of opportunities and paid the price when Bell was dismissed for his second booking, which led to Boro taking charge.

Edwards added: “I’m not going to argue with it too much.

"There were a few fouls in the game, they were good in transition, Jones was obviously a threat, we’re asking Belly, asking all the lads to try and be physical, fairly, but we’re disappointed to lose a man as it makes the job difficult then.

“We just probably lacked a little bit of control, we gave the ball away too cheaply on a number of occasions and when we won it back, we want to be little a bit better with the ball.

"It allowed them to gain momentum and more control and then we couldn't press as well.

"So then they've got the game when and when we lost Amari it makes it a lot more difficult.

