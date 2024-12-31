Hatters boss felt he witnessed 'big improvements' during Swans loss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Town chief on the 2-1 defeat at the weekend

​Hatters boss Rob Edwards insisted that he witnessed some ‘big improvements’ during the 2-1 defeat at Swansea City on Sunday.

Luton had been handed the best start possible in Wales when Carlton Morris took advantage of goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux’s awful clearance to volley into an empty net. However, that was to prove Town’s only shot on target throughout the entire 90 minutes, as the hosts levelled the scores late in the first half, Goncalo Franco on target.

With Luton having been reduced to 10 men after Joe Johnson was sent off with 68 minutes on the clock, it was the Swans who went on to win it in the first minute of stoppage time, an unmarked Myles Peart-Harris powering his header beyond Thomas Kaminski. Although Town can consider themselves unlucky not to have held out after some valiant defending from Mark McGuinness and Tom Holmes in particular, there can be no doubt City were the superior side, with 22 shots and nine on target, compared to the Hatters’ four attempts, with just that Morris goal to show for their efforts.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards - pic: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

On the ball the two sides were streets apart too, Luke Williams’ team having 72.3 percent possession with 635 passes, 558 of them accurate, Town managing 247, with 168 reaching their target. However, Edwards was still pleased with what he had seen, despite Luton ultimately being beaten for a ninth successive game on the road, saying: “I don’t think we deserved to (lose).

"Everyone watching the game will say, look they had more of it in the first half, but they’re Swansea, they have more of it than pretty much everyone here. They didn’t in the second half. Up until the red card we were very good, big improvements, good individual performances, the lads gave everything.”

Edwards did have a point that Luton were better at the start of the second half up until Johnson’s dismissal, as they finally began to get on the ball and enjoy some territory, although still didn’t test Vigouroux, the closest they came when Marvelous Nakamba intercepted another pass inside the hosts’ area, only to make the wrong call and fail to spot an unmarked Morris.

Asked what he had said to his side at the break to change things, the boss continued: “We just needed to be better and win it back. People can watch the game back and they’ll see, there were just so many occasions where, we knew it was coming, their counter pressing and their reactions are really good, but there are spaces there to take the ball and we’ve got to be good.

"We turned it over, our fault, we turned it over too many times in the first half. We worked on it a lot, where the space will be, especially the switch and can we play away from the pressure against their aggression. We knew with the team we picked it would be a challenge for one or two of them to do that, but we asked for more of it in the second half and we got it.

"You could see that with where the game was and the way the game was going in that moment. We were on top, there’s no doubt about it, the game was where we wanted. We were creating chances, that one specifically as well, we were winning it back well, the keeper was kicking it out for throw-ins, the game was where we wanted it to be, so it’s really disappointing.”

With club record signing McGuinness marshalling Luton’s defence superbly, giving his thoughts on the Irish international’s display, Edwards added: “Mark did defend the box very well, especially in that last 20 minutes when he was called upon, so did Holmesy (Tom Holmes). But balls that came in the box when we were down to 10 men, for every one of them apart from one, we defended well.”