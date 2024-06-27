Hatters boss felt it was the 'right thing' to agree a new long-term deal with Luton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Town chief agrees to stay at Kenilworth Road for another four years

​Luton boss Rob Edwards felt his decision to sign a new four year contract as Hatters manager was just the 'right thing’ to do.

The 41-year-old has been a massive hit with supporters ever since moving to Kenilworth Road when replacing Nathan Jones in November 2022, leading the club to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs. Although he was unable to keep Town in the top flight last term, the Hatters relegated back to the second tier, Edwards himself impressed with the manner in which he dealt with everything that was thrown at him, including a crippling injury list that massively hindered Luton’s efforts to stay up.

Knowing he will be at the helm for the foreseeable future, Edwards, who had been at Forest Green for 12 months and Watford for 11 games prior to taking over Luton, told the club’s official website: “Before I came here, the biggest thing for me in taking the next role was support and time. You look at this football club and that’s what they’ve given everybody. We’ve got owners and a board that back their manager, the staff, and that was really, really key for me.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards applauds the Luton faithful after Town's final day 4-2 defeat against Fulham - pic: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

"Hopefully we’ve repaid that as well and I think we’ve been great for each other. We’re in a brilliant position where we all know each other really well now, and this is the right thing, it just is. It’s great to have more security and a long term outlook on things, because we are growing this football club, that’s what’s happening.

"We’ve had a hit, we’ve taken a hit, but I still feel and I think everyone’s the same, I still feel like we’re just on this upward trajectory, that’s where we’re going. It’s great that Gary (Sweet, CEO) and the board feel that we’re the right people to continue that for a long, long time.”

Although it was a brief experience of life in the highest tier of English football last season, there will certainly be no moping for Edwards and his staff ahead of the Championship campaign that begins in under two months, as he targets an immediate return to the big time. He continued: “After the game at West Ham (3-1 defeat), it was like, we want to be back here. There’s more to it than that though isn’t there, there’s a whole journey to go on.”

​”There’s a how, there’s a process, there’s a way of getting there, we’re developing, we’re still getting better. We’ve learned a hell of a lot, we’re going to put a lot of what we’ve learned, especially in the last 12 months, into practise next season. The fixtures will come out just before we’re due back in, we’ll see the boys and get straight back into work.

"I think there’ll be a real appetite, a real hunger to put a lot of the stuff that we’ve learned, a lot of the stuff that we’ve been trying to do, into practise straight away. We’re starting from a better place than what we were last season actually, because of all the recruitment that we’ve done, we’re in a stronger position and that really excites me.”

Having understandably struggled to get to grips with the Premier League in the early stages of the campaign, Luton then benefited hugely from a change in approach just before their 4-3 defeat against Arsenal in December, as they became a far more front-footed side, looking to take the game to the opposition. Despite being unable to secure another season at the highest level of English football, it did see Town score against every opposition team they faced and also earn a huge number of admirers for the excitement their games brought to a neutral spectator.