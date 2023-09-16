Hatters boss felt Luton were denied a clear-cut penalty at Craven Cottage

Watch more videos on Shots!

Luton boss Rob Edwards felt that missed chances and a clear-cut penalty not being awarded prevented Town from getting their first Premier League points on the board after a 1-0 defeat at Fulham this afternoon.

With the scores goalless and half time approaching, striker Carlton Morris and Cottagers midfielder Harrison Reed collided inside the area when trying to meet Albert Sambi Lokonga’s free kick.

On first glance it appeared to be a coming together, but replays showed that Reed clearly stuck out a leg to catch the Town forward, bringing him down in the process.

Rob Edwards throws his arms up after a decision goes against Luton at Fulham - pic: Christopher Lee/Getty Images

VAR didn’t agree though and with Jacob Brown having headed against the post from eight yards, the second period saw Amari’i Bell’s volley caught by keeper Bernd Leno.

Town went on to pay the price just after the hour mark as Carlos Vinicius found the net, before skipper Tom Lockyer flashed a late header wide.

A frustrated Edwards said: “We're in the game right the way until the 94th and a half or whatever it is minute.

"Four and a half minutes? I'm sure other teams are getting a lot more extra time than we are added on when chasing, but anyway, I’m very proud of the lads.

"I think we missed three golden opportunities today, we had three brilliant chances, Browny’s header in the first half which hit the woodwork, Amari’i Bell’s one and Tom Lockyer right at the end.

"Three big, big chances and I think we should have had a penalty as well.

"I think the foul on Carlton Morris from the wide freekick, where Reed’s not looking at the ball and he fouled him, anywhere else on the pitch it’s a foul.

"So we should have had a penalty and I think we could have been in here talking about a very different result now.

"I do genuinely think we should be here talking about us getting something from the game.”

Asked whether VAR had looked at the incident, Edwards, who had seen Bell penalised for a similar offence on Harry Wilson just moments beforehand, added: “It does get checked, every decision like that will get checked.

"I’ve looked at it back and I do think it should be.

"There was one in the build-up that got given, that’s what I was saying, maybe inside the box, outside the box, is there a different rule?