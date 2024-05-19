Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Town drop into the Championship after losing to Cottagers

Luton boss Rob Edwards felt the story of Town’s season was there for all to see as they brought the curtain down on their Premier League campaign with a 4-2 defeat at Fulham this evening.

The Hatters, who lost Teden Mengi to injury after a quarter of an hour, had started fairly brightly, going close through Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo, a loose pass in defence saw Adama rifle home an unstoppable finish from 20 yards with 40 minutes. Edwards’ side were then level in stoppage time, Chiedozie Ogbene felled in the area and Morris stepping up to tuck home the spotkick.

However, Town then conceded again nearly 60 seconds later, the hosts again caught short at the back, with Raul Jimenez sidefooting beyond Thomas Kaminski and into the bottom corner. After the break, Jimenez had his second early on, courtesy of a glancing header, before Alfie Doughty pulled one back, his low free kick evading Bernd Leno to make it 3-2.

Rob Edwards applauds the Hatters fans after this afternoon's 4-2 defeat at Fulham - pic: Liam Smith

Any hopes Luton had of grandstand finish were dashed when Harry Wilson curled in a wonderful effort from the edge of the box as the Hatters were unable to respond on this occasion, meaning they will be playing Championship football next term. Speaking afterwards about the drop being officially confirmed, Edwards said: “We knew it last week didn’t we, I’ve had a week to adjust and get my head around it.

"It’s still not nice to think about, but it’s just a reality. We have come up short, we’ve given our all and there’s reasons for it. In the end we were just a little bit too thin, we were, and, even today, I think today encapsulates the season really well for us. We lost a midfielder (Ross Barkley) and a defender (Reece Burke) last week, within the first 10 minutes we lost an important defender so we’re reshuffling.

"We went one-nil down to the first mistake we made after we missed a few good chances, equalised, concede straight away and we’ve done that a few times this year. We conceded from a set-piece which I was a little bit disappointed we didn’t get a free kick in the build-up, but we forget that now, we've got to defend the set-piece.

"Then back again, three-two, show loads of character, some good quality, then we concede from a counter attack after an attacking throw-in in the final third, so all of that stuff has happened all season long. Loads of good stuff, loads of good play, goals, but ultimately a little bit too fragile. In the end I’ve just seen Locks (Tom Lockyer) out there again, it started almost with a horrific, horrific night with him (at AFC Bournemouth) and thank goodness he’s here now, that’s the main thing.