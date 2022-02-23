Hatters boss felt Town reaped the rewards for a brave second half performance during long-awaited Stoke victory

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Luton boss Nathan Jones felt his side reaped the benefits from taking control of the second half during their 2-1 win at Stoke City this evening.

Following a scrappy opening 45 minutes in which neither side displayed any real quality, the Hatters were a different outfit once play resumed.

Going close through Allan Campbell, they then took the lead when Danny Hylton expertly volleyed home Harry Cornick’s cross on 56 minutes.

Elijah Adebayo had a one-on-one saved before also being denied by a last-ditch challenge, before ex-Potters striker Cameron Jerome came off the bench to divert Kal Naismith’s cross into the net with eight minutes to go for his second goal in as many games.

Although ex-Luton youngster Lewis Baker pulled one back in stoppage time with a fine strike from distance, the Hatters held on to secure a first win over Stoke since December 2000, with Jones getting one over the club he used to manage in the process.

Speaking afterwards, he said: “We were on the periphery first half.

"We had just got to grips with the game, which if we’d have shown a little bit more quality, we’d have had chances.

"But then at half time, I felt the crowd had gone, I felt the crowd had turned and then coming out second half I knew if we started fast then that would only be to their detriment and we did.

"We started fast, aggressive, penned them in, they couldn't get out, we were tight up against them.

"Good players, we didn't give them any time because if you give Joe Allen and Nick Powell time they'll hurt you, Tyrese Campbell will hurt you, but we didn’t, we were right in their faces.

“I’m really proud and we did take control of the second half and without being disrespectful we should have had more.”

Summing up the victory, he added: “It’s a good as it gets, aggressive, front-footed, showed quality, scored at the right time, could have had more.

"We switched off from the corner right at the end, but we limited a good Stoke side to very, very little.

"I'm very proud tonight, not just because it’s my old club, but because of the performance level.