Hatters boss felt Town should have had a late penalty against Cottagers

Town sub Fred Onyedinma saw his appeals for a late penalty waved away

Luton boss Nathan Jones felt his side were denied a clear-cut penalty in the closing stages of their 1-1 draw against Championship leaders Fulham yesterday.

After Elijah Adebayo’s 10th of the season on the hour had cancelled out Aleksander Mitrovic’s first half strike, with time running out, Town substitute Fred Onyedinma attempted to latch on to a ball over the top inside the area.

He tangled with Cottagers full back Joe Bryan, with the Kenilworth Road crowd and home players baying for a spotkick, only to see official Thomas Bramall wave the appeals away.

It was the second frustrating decision of the afternoon for Jones, who said: “Their goal is offside and we should have had a penalty, it’s absolutely nailed on, on the video.

“I can understand why they haven’t given it, as I might not want to give a pen against the league leaders at little old Kenilworth Road in that time, but it’s a pen, it's an absolute pen.

"But that takes away from the level of performance we showed today.

“We were a bit passive in the first 15 minutes, but then after that, I thought we were excellent, front-footed, pressed, worked hard, didn't sit in, went after them, and caused them real problems.

“I’m really proud of the group today as everything I ask them to do I do, and that for a manager is utopia.”

Although Fulham dominated possession at times, especially in the first half, when they had 71 per cent of the ball, dropping down to 66 by the full time whistle, Jones was rightfully quick to praise the manner in which his side hit back for a point against a team destined for the Premier League once more

He added: “They have slightly more quality than us because they’re probably 100 million a year budget, so they probably have a little bit more composure and a little bit more quality.

“If we have had just a bit more of that we would have won the game today, but to go up against, and they are the best side in the league, let's be honest, they’re top of the league for a reason, because they are the best side in the league.