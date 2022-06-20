Hatters boss finally gets his man after previously admitting Potters midfielder Doughty was out his price range during Charlton stint

New Luton addition Alfie Doughty - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has finally got his man when making Stoke City midfielder Alfie Doughty his first addition of the summer transfer window this afternoon.

The 22-year-old had been of interest to the Town manager two years ago when he was at Charlton, with Jones admitting he had enquired about signing the former Addick, but had to admit defeat after feeling the player would be out of Town’s price range.

However, following a move to Stoke City and loan spell at Cardiff City, Luton have shelled out an undisclosed fee to bring Doughty to Kenilworth Road, as he links up with a squad who finished in the top six last term.

Speaking back in January 2021, Jones had said: “We really like him and we inquired about him in the summer, but I think he might go beyond our budget at this point to be honest with you.

"We like him as a player, but he’s a Charlton player, so I won’t comment too much.